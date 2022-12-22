ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tipsheet: As quarterback carousel whirls, Missouri mulls offensive future

College football’s quarterback carousel keeps spinning as proven veterans seeking fresh starts or better platforms with new schools. Saturday brought news of DJ Uiagalelei moving from Clemson to Oregon State and Kedon Slovis transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU. Uiagalelei went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson, but he failed...
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future

Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Missouri's receiving corps shows glimpse of future in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than...
