Read full article on original website
Related
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
NASDAQ
Roche's (RHHBY) Lunsumio Gets FDA Nod for Follicular Lymphoma
Roche RHHBY announced that the FDA approved intravenously-administered Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have been treated with two or more lines of systemic therapy. Lunsumio has been approved by the regulatory agency under the accelerated pathway. Following approval,...
KevinMD.com
The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine
“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
NASDAQ
Immuron Surges After Receiving FDA Approval For Travelan
(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Ltd (IMRN) are gaining more than 50 percent on Friday morning trade after the company received FDA approval for Travelan Investigational New Drug or IND application. The IND is to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by...
NASDAQ
Alnylam (ALNY) Seeks to Expand Onpattro Label in Cardiomyopathy
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) with the FDA. The application seeks approval to expand Onpattro’s (patisiran) label for treating cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Onpattro, a first-of-its-kind RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic, was approved by the FDA...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)
There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.
tctmd.com
Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS
The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage
Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Doctors are warning against using Ozempic, a drug intended to treat Type 2 diabetes, for weight loss after some people sought out the drugs to help them shed a few pounds quickly.
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?
After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
scitechdaily.com
Unexpected Result: COVID-19 Vaccination Improves Effectiveness of Cancer Treatment
Clinical study on nasopharyngeal cancer with an unexpected result. Patients with nasopharyngeal cancer are often treated with drugs that activate their immune system against the tumor. Scientists feared that vaccination against COVID-19 could reduce the success of cancer treatment or cause severe side effects—until now. A recent study now gives the all-clear in this regard. According to the study, the cancer drugs actually worked better after vaccination with the Chinese vaccine SinoVac than in unvaccinated patients.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Comments / 1