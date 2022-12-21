A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...

12 DAYS AGO