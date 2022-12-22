ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NHL

Sabres game against Blue Jackets on Tuesday postponed due to weather

The NHL has postponed the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus due to the continued severe winter weather in Buffalo. No makeup date for the game has been announced. A weather system the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-lifetime...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NHL

NHL

2023 World Juniors Tracker

Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen competing in the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. Follow Calle Odelius and Aleksi Malinen at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. DAY 1: ODELIUS SCORES FOR SWEDEN, FINLAND LOSES IN OT. Calle Odelius scored in his World Juniors debut, netting Sweden's eighth goal in...
NHL

FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 26.12.22

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Stromgren is playing in the 2023 World Junior Championship with Team Sweden. Finland. Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara. 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 10 games. Ronni...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

Top storylines that shaped NHL in 2022

History was absolutely made across the NHL in 2022. It was a year that featured frigid temperatures, women continuing to rise in NHL ranks, a 60-goal scorer, a rivalry renewed, a young defenseman filling up his trophy mantle, Slovakian history at the NHL Draft, a blockbuster trade, the ironman streak falling twice, and an 800-goal scorer.
NHL

Four Canes Prospects To Play In 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to kick off its pool play on Monday and once again the Carolina Hurricanes will be well-represented with prospects. The annual competition that hosts the world's best Under-20 players will be held in Canada for a third consecutive year...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

TAKEAWAYS: Stalock Stands Out, Team Ends Losing Streak

The Blackhawks earned their first victory at the United Center since Nov. 3. Looking to change their fate, Patrick Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks 13 minutes into the game to put them on the score first. From there, the team would continue to build off their momentum throughout the night to maintain their lead for the first time since Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

WJC RECAP - 26.12.22

Two Flames prospects hit the ice on the first day of the tournament. Two Flames prospects were in action on the opening day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Topi Ronni, Calgary's second round pick in 2022, and William Stromgren, the Flames' second round pick in 2021, suited up with Finland and Sweden, respectively.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHL

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Juuso Parssinen Continues Impactful Play with Nashville in Debut Season

Juuso Parssinen had barely started his first professional season with the Milwaukee Admirals when his phone rang. On the other end of the line was Ads General Manager and Nashville Predators Assistant GM Scott Nichol. The Predators, off to a sluggish 5-8-1 start to their 2022-23 campaign, were searching for...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Hintz scores twice, helps Stars rally past Canadiens

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz scored twice, and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Friday. Jason Robertson had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (20-9-6), who trailed 2-0 before scoring four straight goals. Dallas is...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Howe's son congratulates Ovechkin on 802nd NHL goal

In special recorded message, Mark Howe lauds Capitals captain, encourages him to catch Gretzky. Mark Howe, the son of "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, recorded a special message for Alex Ovechkin for his 802nd NHL goal, which the Washington Capitals captain scored on Friday. With the milestone goal, Ovechkin moves ahead...
NHL

What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team

On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Smashville Scope: Roman Josi Makes History

Preds Captain Sets New Franchise Points Record and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) into the holiday break, and they have plenty to celebrate. From record-breaking performances to returns from injury and more, get caught up on all the latest happenings from the past week:
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

World Junior Championships roundup: Behrens, Savage lead U.S. past Latvia

Switzerland upsets Finland in OT; Canada faces Czechia. Monday was the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 1 games. United States 5, Latvia 2 -- Sean Behrens (Colorado...
NHL

MTL@DAL: Game Recap

DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Panthers Mailbag: Knight and Lundell

In the first "Panthers Mailbag" of 2022-23, Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell field a wide variety of questions from Cats fans. Welcome to the first "Florida Panthers Mailbag" of the 2022-23 season. For this inaugural installment, fans submitted a wide variety of questions -- including one involving ducks and horses...

