The Blackhawks earned their first victory at the United Center since Nov. 3. Looking to change their fate, Patrick Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks 13 minutes into the game to put them on the score first. From there, the team would continue to build off their momentum throughout the night to maintain their lead for the first time since Dec. 3 against the New York Rangers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO