Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim
A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
Fontana Herald News
Collision involving two vehicles takes place in Fontana; one driver is briefly trapped inside car
A traffic collision took place in the area of Citrus and Miller avenues in Fontana on Dec. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The crash involved a Nissan 370Z and a Honda Odyssey at 10:06 p.m., said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. There were no injuries, but the...
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 injured. The cause of the crash was being investigated but police suspect it was possibly DUI related.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles
One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
Pedestrian Struck by Multiple Vehicles Dies on Freeway
Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles Thursday morning on the I-10 eastbound at San Pedro in the Downtown area of Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 a.m., Dec. 22, when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway.
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash
A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
Eastvale man accused of groping woman in shopping center parking lot
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center parking lot, authorities said on Friday.
Man barricades self in Gardena apartment for over 24 hours after shooting: Police
Gunshots after a fight between neighbors have resulted in a standoff between the alleged assailant and SWAT officers in Gardena, police said, and the ongoing impasse has lasted for more than 24 hours. According to Gardena Police Sgt. Messina, the dispute took place Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of 145th Street, when one neighbor […]
Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
mynewsla.com
Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody
[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
foxla.com
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff
A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
Comments / 1