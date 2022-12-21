Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO