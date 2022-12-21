ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim

A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles

One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash

An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff

A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
GARDENA, CA

