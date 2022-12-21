On November 27, during the night's second-to-last song, "Hun Du Ruh (Shake It)," performed by the eight-boy K-pop group F8, dancing their asses off on a stage engulfed in a light projection of flames, the entire audience packed in Circle in the Square Theater was screaming, clapping, losing their minds. One 60-something white man in an athletic half-zip stood lonesome in his row dancing like a cybergoth at a techno rave under a bridge. Such is the euphoric frenzy of a K-pop concert, even on a Broadway stage.

16 DAYS AGO