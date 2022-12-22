Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Bruins visit the Senators after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (27-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -175, Senators +149; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-3 win over the...
Yardbarker
Predicting the NHL Awards and the Stanley Cup at the Christmas break
With the NHL at the unofficial halfway point of the season, we made some predictions for who’s going to win the major awards and who’s going to win the Stanley Cup. Let us know in the comments who you think will win!. Who will win the Art Ross...
Yardbarker
Pastrnak Gives Hilarious Reason Behind Elevated Scoring Output
NEWARK, NJ – When you give Boston Bruins game-breaker David Pastrnak a serious question, the odds are often-times very good that you’re going to end up receiving a fun answer that you might not have expected in return. Such was the case on Friday night in New Jersey...
markerzone.com
MARK SCHEIFELE GIVEN UNSPORTSMANLIKE PENALTY FOR SHOOTING PUCK AT A REF (VIDEO)
After a very close icing call that could have gone other way, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele let his frustrations get the best of him. Scheifele thought he beat out the icing call, but ultimately, the play was blown dead and the Jets forward then fired the puck in the direction of the referee, resulting in a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, Carlo, Sweeney & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins continues to be a start that...
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive Signing
The Philadelphia Phillies went further than anyone expected this past season, coming just shy of winning the World Series. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski realizes how close his team is to winning it all and has been stocking up this offseason.
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
Yardbarker
The Boston Celtics All-Time GOAT Pyramid
With 17 NBA titles, the Boston Celtics are one of the most successful and historic franchises in the entire NBA. The Celtics have been atop the NBA hierarchy since their dynasty days during the late 1950s and the entire 1960s. During that time, the Celtics won 11 championships in 13 seasons and have been winning ever since. They added 2 more titles in the 1970s with Dave Cowens and John Havlicek and another 3 titles in the 80s behind the greatness of Larry Bird. Their 17th championship came in 2008 when Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen came together to bring the championship back to Boston.
