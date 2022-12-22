Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Tyler Bratton preparing for 10th season as Mississippi State softball assistant
STARKVILLE — Tyler Bratton suffered an unlucky break during a recent softball camp at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ longtime assistant coach broke his nose when a line drive ricocheted off the pole of a protective screen and straight into Bratton’s face. It was no soft liner, either.
Bulldogs head into Christmas break with unfinished business going into SEC play
STARKVILLE — It wasn’t the end to nonconference play that Mississippi State men’s basketball wanted. Leading for a good portion of Tuesday’s game against Drake, it looked as though the No. 15 Bulldogs, even against their best nonconference opponent, would prevail, taking a 12-0 record into conference play.
Bulldogs hungry to make statement in SEC play in Purcell’s first year
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State women’s basketball team cleaned up in Tampa, blowing out Old Dominion and New Mexico at the Sun Coast Challenge on Monday and Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Now the Bulldogs (11-2) turn their attention to a much more daunting task: the Southeastern Conference slate.
SDN reveals All-Area Team, Coach, Players of the Year
The Starkville Daily News has announced its 2022 All-Area High School Football Team with Coach of the Year and Players of the Year. Starkville High School's Chris Jones was selected Coach of the Year, while SHS quarterback Trey Petty and Eupora signal caller Ty Murphy were chosen Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and Ny'Jadus Roberts-Holloway was picked Defensive Player of the Year.
Ask Rufus:The Story of a Biplane Photograph, and a Christmas Card
For Christmas this year I gave some out-of-town friends a copy of Berkley Hudson’s both delightful and thought provoking book, “O.N. Pruitt’s Possum Town: Photographing Trouble and Resilience in the American South.” I recall talking to Berkley as he was working on it and had high expectations. He exceeded them.
David Pennington
VERNON, Ala. — William David Pennington, 70, died Dec. 22, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Seay officiating. Burial will follow at Furnace Hill. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Hal Fuller
STARKVILLE — Hal Dean Fuller, 92, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Roses and thorns 12-25-22
A rose to everyone on this Christmas Day! America’s favorite holiday has come to symbolize the warmth and comfort of family and friends as we gather in celebration. That warmth we associate with Christmas takes on additional meaning this year, likely the coldest Christmas in memory. In both the temporal and spiritual, we are driven to seek warmth, shelter and safety among family and friends, especially at Christmas. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and thank those for whom Christmas may require them to be away from home and hearth – first responders, medical workers, plumbers, HVAC technicians and others. No matter how (or when) you celebrate Christmas, we wish you happiness, health and, yes, warmth.
Tom Darnell
WEST POINT — Thomas “Tom” Hopkins Darnell Sr., 79, died Dec. 23, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 Tuesday, at Friendship Cemetery with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
The Evans celebrate 50th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Evans will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 30, 2022. Mrs. Evans is the former Beulah Turner. She is a homemaker and caregiver. Mr. Evans is retired from Sanderson Plumbing Inc. and is a veteran of the United States Army. The couple has three children, Jhanero...
What is your favorite Christmas movie and what makes that one special to you?
“My favorite Christmas movie is ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ because it shows how horrible life would be without George. And in the end the angel, Clarence, and all of the people in the town helped him and showed him how important he was. We all get depressed and think we don’t make a difference, but we do.”
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
Book Talk: Five questions with T. K. Lee
Authors generally have a reputation for hiding behind the pages of their books. That’s not the case with T. K. Lee, who is a familiar face in the local theater scene. Lee’s second book of poetry, “Scapegoat,” was published in September by Unsolicited Press, not long after he appeared on stage in Starkville Community Theatre’s production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” back in May.
Commercial Dispatch
Belinda May
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Belinda Ingram May, 56, died Dec. 22, 2022 at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Otts Funeral Home with Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Crews Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
George Thomas
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — George R. Thomas, 61, died Dec. 5, 2022. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Union Cemetery. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Thomas was born Dec. 3, 1961, in Columbus, to the late Sammie Richardson and Able...
