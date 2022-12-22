Attorney: Troopers Stalled Commissioner Quinn Investigation, Then Promoted

Read full article on original website
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
Hope and Possibilities Come with New Year at State House
The holiday season is a time of reflection and a time of renewal. Renewal brings hope and possibilities that were just out of reach in the past and some so far out of reach they are almost impossible to imagine. The New Hampshire political scene is rampant with many unknowns...
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
About 6,000 customers still without power in New Hampshire, state officials say
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Utility crews were working to restore power to thousands of households in New Hampshire on Christmas Day, state officials said Sunday. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, about 6,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without power as crews worked to restore service. “We would like to...
NHPR
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom
When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 ramp
SALEM, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving one of their cruisers on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys
CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
Triple Your Donation Until Dec. 31 To Save Local News at InDepthNH
Because of the generosity of three local donors, your donation up to $1,000 will be tripled until Dec. 31. You have raised the $15,000 to match NewsMatch, but $25,600 from three local matchers means more time to triple what you give to the future of your news. We believe all of our donors are in it with us to save journalism. This nonprofit news outlet belongs to all of us who care about unbiased news and reporting it without fear or favor or money from special interests, which I am sadly seeing all too often in New Hampshire.
NH Gov. Sununu Buys Ads in Key Presidential Election States
Gov. Chris Sununu may be farther along in his decision process about a 2024 presidential run than he is letting on as he runs ads in two key primary states. His comments during a one-hour profile with CNN's Dana Bush about being "open" to a run were typical of his response when asked about his own plans.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
ezfavorites.com
Eversource: Majority of customers should be restored by 10 pm
KEENE, NH – Just over 30,000 Granite State Eversource customers are still in the dark following Friday’s rain and windstorm. In an update Saturday afternoon, Eversource said there are more than 600 crews working to restore customer’s across the state, with support from crews from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, and Canada.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 9 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 over this past week. There have now been 2,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Active COVId-19 cases...
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
How Often Do You Use New Hampshire and Massachusetts Most Used Curse Word?
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
What’s New in Mountain Biking?
Mountain biking in New Hampshire has really taken hold over the past few years. Over 8,000 people across New England are in the nonprofit group New England Mountain Bike Association. The challenges for groups involved in caring for the off road trails they use have really increased, partly due to increased building developments impinging on those pathways. across the region. Tim Mallard heads up the seacoast NEMBA Group.
Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open
A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs. That’s prompted […] The post Residents face winter heating bills, but the new state emergency assistance program has yet to open appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
