Why the Dream Brock Lesnar Opponent at WrestleMania is Not Bobby Lashley

It's easy to think Brock Lesnar's role in WrestleMania 39 next year is one of the most obvious parts of the event. He's facing Bobby Lashley in a dream match, right?. Not so fast, friends. Another Lashley-Lesnar matchup would be a blast. But it would be another bout between the two former MMA fighters and pro wrestling heavyweights. A fun one, but a rehash and something that pales in comparison to another probable idea.
WWE Rumors: Latest Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt's Segments, Creative Process

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has reportedly been producing a majority of Bray Wyatt's segments of late. Fightful Select reported Road Dogg was the producer of Wyatt's segment from Friday's SmackDown, which saw Wyatt have a mid-promo breakdown after mentioning the mysterious Uncle Howdy. The report mentions Road Dogg...
Solo Sikoa a Real Threat to Break Up Bloodline for Massive Heel Run with Roman Reigns

The Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga is a long-running storyline so rich in storytelling, nuance and hints that endless theories about where it might go next and ultimately end up all make sense and are worthwhile. But most everything seems to miss Solo Sikoa. Despite his size, abilities and presence, Sikoa has...
Stephan Bonnar Dies at Age 45; UFC Hall of Famer Competed on TUF Season 1

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has died at the age of 45. Per an official statement from UFC, Bonnar's death is presumed to be from heart complications while he was at work. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

