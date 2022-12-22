UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has died at the age of 45. Per an official statement from UFC, Bonnar's death is presumed to be from heart complications while he was at work. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

1 DAY AGO