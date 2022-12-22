ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

HAVANA — (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

