ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal for ‘unprecedented’ title race as Premier League restarts

By Rachel Steinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJgLu_0jqoH8HQ00

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called for his side to embrace their “unprecedented” opportunity to clinch their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners led the league as the top flight paused for the World Cup, and will return to action on Boxing Day when they host West Ham under the lights.

Their league-leading form has created an electric atmosphere at the Emirates, but Arteta insisted his side’s title hopes were grounded in more than just the increasingly vocal expressions of optimism from supporters.

“It’s not just a feeling, it’s as well facts and the stats are supporting that the team is deserving to win games, which is especially my job,” he told Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win.

“Unfortunately football you can shoot 30 times and concede one shot and you can lose 1-0, but I think in the long run you’re going to be where you deserve to be and we have the confidence that we are on the right path, but as well we have all the red lights and alarms because what is coming in the second part of the season is something unprecedented and we need to be ready for it.

“There is excitement, and we should be excited and we should be embracing the opportunity that we have ahead of us understanding that we have to do much better a lot of things that we are already doing really, really well and that’s it.”

Arteta’s starting XI has been the second-most consistent across the top flight, though he admitted an increasingly crowded fixture list will likely force him into more rotations.

He said: “That’s something that obviously we are very aware of. The type of game that we’ve had to play in Europe has allowed us to make a lot of changes and have a fresher squad for the weekend and then we’ve repeated the starting XI a lot.

“In the second half I don’t think that’s going to be the same type of numbers. We’re going to be playing every three days, the congestion and the amount of games that we have to play is going to be incredible, and we’re going to gave more resources and more players to be able to do that.”

The Gunners enter the second half five points clear of Manchester City , setting up a potentially poetic finish to the Premier League season should Arteta’s side best that of his childhood hero Pep Guardiola.

“He was my idol,” said Arteta, who met Guardiola when he was 15 years old. “He was the one to try to emulate.”

When you have a person that is so determined, so clear, so focused and has such strong beliefs you just die for him (Guardiola)

Mikel Arteta

Guardiola kept trying to persuade his Spanish compatriot to join his coaching staff, which Arteta eventually did when he retired from playing and became assistant manager at City in 2016.  Convincing players to adopt their philosophy, he said, was relatively straightforward, despite some decisions “going against the culture of English football”.

Arteta said:  “It’s going to take a while to break that wall, but when you have a person that is so determined, so clear, so focused and has such strong beliefs you just die for him.”

Now the 40-year-old is forging his own path into unprecedented territory, hoping to guide the club he once captained to his first title as their manager.

While he can draw inspiration from Guardiola’s success, Arteta warned: “That’s the secret of it. It’s great to get some things from other managers or even to copy, but you cannot copy and paste. It doesn’t work, unfortunately.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confident Eddie Nketiah can fill Gabriel Jesus void for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows Eddie Nketiah is ready to help Arsenal in the absence of Gabriel Jesus but is also eager to bring in another forward to make the team better.The Premier League leaders will restart their campaign with a home fixture against West Ham on Boxing Day.Summer signing Jesus will be absent for the Monday night clash and is not expected to play again until February after he required knee surgery at the start of this month.Arteta initially has a straight choice between playing Nketiah through the middle or giving Gabriel Martinelli an opportunity in a central position.Quizzed on the...
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Fulham in the Premier League today.Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Olise, Ayew, Zaha. Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.Fulham: Leno, Tete, Antonee Robinson, Diop, Ream, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Harris.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score after Harry Kane gives Spurs hope

Brentford hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag Spurs back from the brink of defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Follow all the reaction from Brentford vs Tottenham below. Read More The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches.As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again. However, they...
The Independent

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign top of the table and hoping to hit their stride straight away after Christmas, as they host West Ham United at the Emirates.The Gunners built up a five-point lead at the top of the table prior to the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted with such a long way of the campaign still remaining.For the Hammers, it’s about rediscovering a much more consistent manner of playing and earning results; despite an autumn upturn in fortunes, they lost their last three prior to the break and sit only...
The Independent

How to watch every Premier League match on Boxing Day and this week

The Premier League is set to return on Boxing Day, 43 days since the last game in the competition after the break for the World Cup 2022.Arsenal lead the way after 14 fixtures, ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea struggling further back in comparison to recent seasons.At the bottom, at least half a dozen sides look set for a relegation fight this term, with Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all in the drop zone at present. Two of those teams changed manager just before the long break, while Forest opted to hand Steve...
The Independent

Anthony Martial confident with Manchester United progress as season resumes

Anthony Martial believes Manchester United are in good shape to push up the Premier League table.Erik Ten Hag’s side resume their league campaign on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest looking to climb into the Champions League places.United reached the World Cup break with only one defeat from their last 12 matches in all competitions and with a three-point gap to make up on the top four.Asked on MUTV if United should be optimistic, Martial said: “Yes, and why not, we’ve a very good team of players, with a great dynamic about us, a lot of victories already under our belt, we...
The Independent

Fantasy Football LIVE: Tips and team news for FPL GW17 as Tottenham take on Brentford

Fantasy Premier League is back and managers are racing to fix up their teams ahead of the gameweek 17 deadline.FPL Towers has granted managers unlimited free transfers during the World Cup break and now the deadline is nearly up, with managers getting only until 11am GMT to finalise their line-up before Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back.Some of the players tipped to shine during the Premier League restart include Darwin Nunez, Marcus Rashford and Reece James should he be fully fit, while it will be worth keeping an eye on double...
The Independent

Antonio Conte sees no reason to talk to Harry Kane about England penalty miss

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has not spoken to Harry Kane about his failed spot-kick for England but believes the forward is ready to move on from his World Cup disappointment.Kane’s missed penalty on December 10 saw his national team exit the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to France in the last eight.France, captained by Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, went on to reach the final in Qatar but lost out to Cristian Romero’s Argentina last Sunday in a penalty shoot-out.Conte has warned all of his World Cup players to forget about their experience in the Middle East and is confident...
The Independent

England forward John Bateman leaves Wigan for NRL move

John Bateman has left Betfred Super League side Wigan to join Wests Tigers in the NRL.The England international forward previously played in Australia for Canberra Raiders and Wigan agreed to let him go after a “frustrating period”.A statement from Warriors revealed Bateman was told in the summer the club wanted him to stay but he expressed a desire to return to the NRL during the recent World Cup.“On Wednesday, December 14, John informed us of his decision that he wants to try the NRL one more time,” said the statement on Wigan’s website.“It has been somewhat of a frustrating period...
The Independent

Ben Stokes feels packed international cricket schedule is impacting standard of play

England Test captain Ben Stokes believes the quality of international cricket is being harmed by the sport’s scheduling.Stokes retired from one-day internationals in the summer, saying it was “unsustainable” for him to play in all three formats.Speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio Four, Stokes, who played a leading role in England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, said: “It really has an impact on the multi-format players and people who want to play all three forms.“Obviously you want international cricket to be at the highest standard whenever you possibly can but over the last few years I think...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy