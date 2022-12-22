ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Still So Many Holiday Things to Do this Christmas Weekend – Including a Couple of Things Open Christmas Day :)

By Veronica LeMaster
countynews4you.com

Meet Our Christmas Family

Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping

Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Hefty” Creates A Snack Scarf

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There’s a new winter accessory hitting the market. Hefty has created something called a “snack scarf”. The scarf has special pockets that allow you to take home your favorite holiday party snacks. The pockets are also designed to keep the snacks fresh. The scarf is also a good way to sneak your own snacks into the movie theater.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bessemercity.com

Fallen Christmas Tree

Due to high winds, we regret to inform the public that the Bessemer City Christmas Tree has fallen and is a complete loss. The City will be replacing the tree next year. As sad as this is, we invite the public to enjoy other Christmas lights and displays downtown!. The...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC
Queen City News

Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery: A Clover, South Carolina Country Christmas

Our family roots run deep in Clover and in all of York County, South Carolina. My friend Catherine invited us all over for a peek inside her home here at Christmas time. Here is Catherine’s Clover, South Carolina country Christmas. She just put these all up and couldn’t wait...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)

Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
