Still So Many Holiday Things to Do this Christmas Weekend – Including a Couple of Things Open Christmas Day :)

From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
The Holiday Spirit: Newborns, parents celebrate away from home in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend. Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions. “The birth of […]
countynews4you.com
Meet Our Christmas Family
Meet our adopted family: Ms. Margaret Steele and her three grandsons Ayden (8), Alijah (12), and Kaiden (13). The boys' father passed in October of this year and they lost their mother five years ago. Those losses left Ms. Steele to raise and care for her grandsons with limited income. Thanks be to God we were able to “adopt” the Steele family to help their grandmother make their holidays bright.
‘Heartbreaking’: Gastonia church destroyed after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. The fire started at about 3 p.m. at The Place Church after Christmas Day church services were done. “The last service was a great service,” said...
Charlotte Stories
Gaston County’s “Christmas Town USA” Ranked America’s 7th Best Holiday Lights Display
The stunning 1.3-mile light display winds through Gaston County’s smallest town and features over half a million Christmas lights on over 375 trees (not counting what the residents themselves do). Over 600,000 people visit in over 300,000 vehicles each year, creating huge traffic backups all along several exits on...
WBTV
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
'God blessed my heart.' 9-year-old loses eye in shooting asks for new one for Christmas, and got it
"Most kids are asking for toys. He's asking for an eye," said his mother, Mary Jackson."
Charlotte Stories
New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping
Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Hefty” Creates A Snack Scarf
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There’s a new winter accessory hitting the market. Hefty has created something called a “snack scarf”. The scarf has special pockets that allow you to take home your favorite holiday party snacks. The pockets are also designed to keep the snacks fresh. The scarf is also a good way to sneak your own snacks into the movie theater.
WBTV
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several popular holiday events around the Charlotte area have announced closures on Friday, citing inclement weather. As of Friday afternoon, the following events are closed for the day:. WinterFest at Carowinds. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Charlotte Knights ‘Light the Knights’ Festival. In addition, the...
bessemercity.com
Fallen Christmas Tree
Due to high winds, we regret to inform the public that the Bessemer City Christmas Tree has fallen and is a complete loss. The City will be replacing the tree next year. As sad as this is, we invite the public to enjoy other Christmas lights and displays downtown!. The...
Charlotte Stories
Local Charlotte Church’s Viral Christmas Video Is Perfect Reminder To Be Thankful – Even in 2022
With 2022 leaving many people feeling a ton of stress, anxiety, and fear, one local Charlotte church’s viral video is fighting those feelings with a simple message – be grateful for what we have. Forest Hill’s creative team originally produced the video in 2016 and released on Facebook...
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
Chef to push culinary envelope with latest restaurant in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart is set to elevate fine dining in Charlotte. His restaurant Counter- opens today in west Charlotte, ending months of construction-related delays. It is at 2001 W. Morehead St. and part of the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project. “This means that we can finally be...
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
Police in Charlotte investigate 2 homicides over Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE — Officers in Charlotte responded to two homicides over the Christmas weekend. CMPD responded to an assist MEDIC call on the 2900 block of Beard Road in northeast Charlotte shortly before 8 a.m. on Christmas Day. Police said a man was found seriously hurt and died at the...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
country1037fm.com
Gallery: A Clover, South Carolina Country Christmas
Our family roots run deep in Clover and in all of York County, South Carolina. My friend Catherine invited us all over for a peek inside her home here at Christmas time. Here is Catherine’s Clover, South Carolina country Christmas. She just put these all up and couldn’t wait...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)
Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
