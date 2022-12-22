Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiaglobe.com
Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 earlier this week to pass an ordinance that will ban landlords from using criminal background checks on potential tenants, becoming the first such county-wide ban in the Country. The ordinance, also known as the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, will prohibit both private...
milpitasbeat.com
With HUD contract set to expire, residents ask Milpitas City Council to save Sunnyhills Apartments
At Tuesday’s Milpitas City Council meeting, a group of Sunnyhills Apartment residents came out to ask for the City’s help in saving one of the few affordable housing “gems” in the community. Several years ago, real estate developer JMK Investments had plans to demolish the complex...
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
svvoice.com
2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
KRON4
Police make arrest in racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest after an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. On Monday afternoon, the...
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized in Menlo Park
Three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were among the prohibited firearms seized in Menlo Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced. The DA's Gun Violence Prevention Program detectives and the Menlo Park Police Department located a "prohibited person" in Menlo Park...
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
Christmas rush fueled by crowds at Bay Area malls, massive delays and cancelled flights at airports
The day before Christmas can be one of the busiest days. It could also be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
KSBW.com
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 2