Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today
Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day
Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
WATCH: Central Florida sees sleet on Christmas Day
Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. Sleet reportedly fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF...
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
Santa Surfers Undeterred By Frigid Christmas Eve Weather Off Florida Coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
Florida farmers brace for cold weather effects on citrus crops
CLERMONT, Fla. — Florida farmers will be checking their crops all weekend long as they monitor the cold snap. It has been a tough year already for those farmers. The trees have survived one night of freezing temperatures, where it got as cold as 29 degrees in some parts of the grove.
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight
Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Freeze warning in parts of Tampa Bay lifted, NWS says
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning until 10 a.m. in parts of Tampa Bay.
Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend
Protecting plants, people, and pets is top of mind for Floridians, who are getting ready for a blast of cold air this Christmas weekend. At North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, they’re about to close up for the season. “Breaking it down,” said Eddie Yanchitis, the owner. "Forty...
Watch out for those falling iguanas!
TAMPA, Fla. — As many Floridians prepare for the freezing temperatures this weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife sent out a reminder to not be alarmed by falling iguanas. Although the falling lizards may be startling, the FWC asks residents to not bring the wild green iguanas into their home or their car to warm up.
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
