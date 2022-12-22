ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today

Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!. It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day

Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Central Florida sees sleet on Christmas Day

Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. Sleet reportedly fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. Temperatures dropped below freezing in Central Florida early Sunday morning. The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight

Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend

Protecting plants, people, and pets is top of mind for Floridians, who are getting ready for a blast of cold air this Christmas weekend. At North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, they’re about to close up for the season. “Breaking it down,” said Eddie Yanchitis, the owner. "Forty...
JUNO BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Watch out for those falling iguanas!

TAMPA, Fla. — As many Floridians prepare for the freezing temperatures this weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife sent out a reminder to not be alarmed by falling iguanas. Although the falling lizards may be startling, the FWC asks residents to not bring the wild green iguanas into their home or their car to warm up.
FLORIDA STATE

