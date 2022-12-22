Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
This Dallas football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Nets Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Be honest: did you count the Brooklyn Nets out? Many NBA fans and experts did. This summer, the Nets appeared to be a team on the verge of collapse. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and the sky was suddenly falling for New York’s other team. Yet, the trade never...
Mavs Land Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, the question isn’t, “What do I need.” The question is, “What do I need the most?” Let’s say you’re grocery shopping. Money is a bit tight. You may feel like you really need that bag of chips – but you need those vegetables more. NBA teams need to find the same balance sometimes.
Lakers’ Trade Interest In Knicks’ Cam Reddish Is Heating Up
There has been a lot of pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade to upgrade the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this NBA season to help them turn back into a playoff team. Rob Pelinka has said that he will do whatever it takes to make the team a winner, but the kind of trade they have been seeking has yet to materialize.
Lakers Land Mavericks’ Davis Bertans In Bold Trade Scenario
Trade value can fluctuate wildly in the NBA. A team may acquire a player in the offseason and have a certain value for them. Fair. They ought to remember that their value could change at any moment. For example, look at Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s done his trade value no favors in 2022-23.
Pelicans Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
Is there anything more satisfying than watching something grow? It’s something that NBA fans can appreciate and teams can, too. We’re not talking about grass. Think more along the lines of a child. To watch something grow when you can track its progress is a truly beautiful thing.
3 Bold Trades For Brooklyn Nets To Fuel Title Pursuit
For a long time, superteams dominated the NBA. Are we officially out of the superteam era? Well, that depends on how you define “superteam.”. That said, it feels like homegrown teams are becoming increasingly popular. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors primarily rely on players they drafted.
Thunder Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
What is a beginning, if not the beginning of the end? Sorry if that’s bleak. It happens to be true. All good things, in time, come to an end. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. A team’s run as a contender will eventually...
Trail Blazers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If your NBA team isn’t a serious title contender or rebuilding, you’ve surely heard this before: “It’s time to blow it up.”. Some will argue that the worst place to be in the NBA is in the middle. After all, the league’s best teams get to...
Heat Land Hornets’ Terry Rozier In Bold Trade Scenario
How do you know when you’ve gone too far to turn back? Have you ever been lost? We’re talking about a time before cell phones. You’re looking for a landmark and don’t know exactly where it is. It feels like you’ve been going too long. How do you know? NBA teams need to ask themselves the same question.
NBA Analyst Suggests Wild LaMelo Ball To Thunder Trade
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA thus far this season. They have more wins than only Detroit Pistons compared to the rest of the league, with nine, and seem to be going nowhere fast following a tumultuous offseason. Charlotte had more players arrested...
Bold Details From Miles Bridges, Hornets Contract Talks
There haven’t been many positive things that have happened for the Charlotte Hornets in the last few months. Since being eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament by the Atlanta Hawks, things have quickly gone south. Despite having a 10-win increase from the previous season the Hornets fired head coach...
1 Bold Trade Scenario Swaps Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns
Basketball is a two-way game. The best NBA teams know this. If you can’t defend, it doesn’t matter how much you score. At the same time, some players have such tremendous individual offensive talent that teams will live with their defensive deficiencies. A player who is capable of...
Raptors Land Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. In Bold Trade Scenario
It’s tempting to group NBA teams into a dichotomy. They’re either contending or they’re rebuilding. In reality, it’s not quite that simple. Some teams are between those two extremes. It’s hard to pin down what these organizations are doing necessarily. For example, look at the...
Raptors Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the Western Conference was seen as the strongest conference in the NBA. Simply put, it was. The NBA champion has largely come from the West, and for many years, most of the serious contenders have too. This year, that isn’t the case. Just ask the...
Kevin Durant ‘Hated’ That Warriors Won NBA Finals
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is playing like an MVP this season, helping get the Nets on track after some early season distractions. Succeeding in the NBA is not easy and things were difficult in Brooklyn with Steve Nash stepping down as head coach and Kyrie Irving being suspended. Despite...
CJ McCollum Offers Incredible Insight Into Zion Williamson
There have been plenty of surprises in the NBA thus far this season, with one of the biggest being the performance of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans ended the 2021-22 season on a high note, sneaking into the NBA Play-In Tournament and defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers to earn the 8th seed in the Western Conference.
NBA Scout Offers Bold Take On Hawks, Trae Young Drama
Many people around the NBA expect some sizable moves soon for the Atlanta Hawks. New people will lead that charge as former general manager and President of Basketball Operations, Travis Schlenk, was moved into a senior advisory role with the team. Landry Fields, the current general manager, will take on...
Bold Details Revealed From Nikola Vucevic, Bulls Contract Talks
The Chicago Bulls‘ plan to return to prominence began ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline. They surprised many people when they pulled off a deal to acquire Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. At the time, it panned as a successful deal for Chicago as they finally got an All-Star caliber player to pair with Zach LaVine.
Rockets Land Bulls’ Lonzo Ball In Bold Trade Scenario
Are you a risk taker? Some people are, and some people aren’t. Risks can make you, and at the same time, they can break you. NBA teams are well aware of that fact. Some front offices love to take risks – they’ll take a big swing on an injury-prone player. If it works out, it’ll pay dividends. If it doesn’t, it will prove costly.
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0