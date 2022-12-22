Read full article on original website
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
Can the Army fill its ranks?
As the Army rolls along into 2023, everyone from recruiters to senior leaders to Congress are closely monitoring whether the Army will be able to shore up its recruiting and stem the end strength freefall that the service is currently experiencing. The service experienced a shortfall of 15,000 recruits in...
Marine brigs must address guard shortage, government watchdog says
Marine brigs are understaffed, creating security risks for guards and prisoners alike, a government watchdog report warned Monday. The Marine Corps is the only branch whose brig security officers work 24-hour shifts, according to the Government Accountability Office report. Corps officials told GAO auditors that the long shifts pose “a safety risk for commanders, the corrections staff, the general public, and the incarcerated person population.”
2 Sikhs can now enter Marine boot camp with turbans and beards
Two Sikh men who have been fighting grooming restrictions that they say violate their religious beliefs can finally ship off to boot camp, a panel of appeals judges decided Friday. Judges J. Michelle Childs, Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
