Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say

Authorities said a scary situation at a Home Depot in Baytown was "resolved peacefully" after police swarmed the building Wednesday night.

The Baytown Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Garth Road.

Details surrounding what happened were not immediately available, but police confirmed the situation was "resolved peacefully."

An employee told Eyewitness News that a man pointed a pistol at himself and was in distress. They said no one else was in danger.

No further information was provided.