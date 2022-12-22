ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jqoBxz800 Authorities said a scary situation at a Home Depot in Baytown was "resolved peacefully" after police swarmed the building Wednesday night.

The Baytown Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Garth Road.

Details surrounding what happened were not immediately available, but police confirmed the situation was "resolved peacefully."

An employee told Eyewitness News that a man pointed a pistol at himself and was in distress. They said no one else was in danger.

No further information was provided.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
2d ago

idk exactly what happened. but aleast it ended peacefully without anyone getting killed by this person. or shot and the person that had the gun didn't harm himself. The Baytown police officers handled it VERY WELL. great JOB Baytown police department.

