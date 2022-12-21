Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Hundreds of layoffs expected at Morris County-based pharmaceutical company, Novartis
Nearly 300 employees will reportedly be laid off in the new year at the Morris County-based pharmaceutical company, Novartis.
NJ hospital buys $8M Fort Monmouth land for new medical, cancer center
TINTON FALLS — The site of a demolished Cold War-era research building will soon be home to a new medical campus with a cancer center. RWJBarnabas Health announced Wednesday that Monmouth Medical Center has officially taken ownership of the 38-acre plot which was once part of Fort Monmouth. It was sold by the state Economic Development Authority for nearly $8 million, MMC spokesperson Elizabeth Brennan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County pharmacy employee admits participating in $2.4M kickback, bribery scheme
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A pharmacy employee Thursday admitted conspiring to offer and pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for having prescriptions steered to the Morris County, pharmacy, the name of the pharmacy wasn’t released, where he worked, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Srinivasa Raju, 51,...
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
preserve-ramapo.com
Why are the EPA and DEC Allowing Developers to Destroy the Airmont and Ramapo Wetlands
May 9, 2022 Sewer overflow at the base of the hill near Hillside Ave. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗨𝗣𝗢𝗡 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀’ 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗘𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗣𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘄𝗲𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. (The CUPON Column appears weekly in the Rockland County Times).
paramuspost.com
SUBURBAN CHARM, ULTRA CONVIENENT LOCATION, KEY FRANKLIN LAKES APPEAL IN BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – Neatly tucked into the tip of northern New Jersey, the quaint Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes has long been a favorite of residents seeking to be transported to a neighborhood with suburban charm that’s still greatly accessible to a wealth of business and entertainment opportunities.
roi-nj.com
State approves Netflix’s $905 million state-of-the-art East Coast campus plans
Netflix on Wednesday received approval of its plans to develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus in Monmouth County that will create more than 1,500 permanent production jobs and more than 3,500 construction-related jobs in New Jersey. The announcement follows the authorization by the...
Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing
The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
New $848M Netflix Studios Monmouth At Former New Jersey Army Base Is A Firm Go; Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Sees “Billions In Economic Output” From 12 Sound Stages – Update
UPDATED with government approval. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state officials have formally approved plans for Netflix to turn the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a state-of-the-art production facility. The streaming giant will invest about $848 million in the redevelopment project, with construction to be completed in two phases over several years. Gov. Murphy said the “transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth,” adding that the outpost five miles from the Jersey Shore will generate “an entirely new ecosystem” consisting of industry work, housing, hotels and ancillary...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed
Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
jcitytimes.com
Hoboken Lands on List of Top Ten Most Unaffordable U.S. Cities
If you think Jersey City is expensive, our next door neighbor is worse. According to the financial website GOBankingRates.com, Hoboken has earned a place on a list of the top ten most unaffordable cities in the U.S. It is the only non-California city on the list. In what might be...
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
rocklanddaily.com
Upcoming Service Area Changes on the Thruway
The NYS Thruway Authority released a travel advisory regarding upcoming changes at select service areas. As part of a modernization project, 11 New York State Thruway service areas will be redeveloped starting Sunday, January 1, 2023. The $450 million project is funded by a public-private partnership and does not use toll or state dollars.
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
theobserver.com
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
