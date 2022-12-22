For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.

LAUREL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO