AMC Theater filled with emergency agencies Christmas Eve
There was definitely a Christmas miracle at the AMC Theater in Billings near the Rimrock Mall when a child began choking and became unable to breath for a short time. Billings Fire and Ambulance as well as the BPD rushed to help save the child and he did begin breathing again.
Habitat for Humanity installs new Little Free Library
Children awoke to a Christmas morning surprise in the Founders Park neighborhood of the Billings Heights. The subdivision received a Little Free Library, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone valley. According to the press release, roughly 30 Little Free Libraries have been installed in Billings and more than 100,000 worldwide....
Billings emergency shelter opens during cold streak
BILLINGS, Mont. - It's no secret it was chilly in Montana this week, but three organizations in Billings are working together to make sure those who don't currently have a home, still have a bed to sleep in. Inside the walls of Billings First Congregational Church, is a haven for...
Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
Christmas Eve flood closes Crystal Lounge in Billings
The extremely cold freeze and thaw in Billings have frozen the sprinkler system at the Crystal Lounge. The subzero temperatures froze and pipes burst during the extreme cold weather. When the weather warmed, the pipes thawed and caused extensive internal flooding, plus damage to the electrical system. There is a...
Last-minute holiday shoppers take to Rimrock Mall and downtown Billings
Some shoppers claim high prices forced them to wait until the last possible second to purchase Christmas gifts this year.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and warmer than average temps for Christmas
61st anniversary of Lanterns on Mariposa in Billings
When asked if the tradition that’s been going on for 61 years will continue to stand the test of time, Bertrand had no doubt.
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
SD2 cancels classes Thursday, December 22nd; Dangerously cold temps
Billings School Superintendent Greg Upham has made the decision to cancel classes on Thursday because of extreme temperatures and dangerously low wind-chill factor. “Given the current conditions and forecasted increasing frigid temperatures, Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, December 22, 2022. Today and tomorrow’s scheduled activities, including practices, are cancelled, and maybe rescheduled later. Building administration and custodians will report to their respective buildings in the morning to ensure the safety of any student who may arrive and that the buildings are operational.
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fire destroys Shepherd home
The homeowner told firefighters that a towel fell on a running space heater, which likely started the blaze, Ehlers said.
Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?
With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
Three people found dead near Reed Point
The Sweet Grass County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people after a call to the dispatch center on December 24th. The unidentified caller said there was a person in medical distress but when emergency responders arrived, they found three people unresponsive. They were all found in...
School open tomorrow, Wednesday, in Billings during Extreme Cold
Billings Schools Superintendent Greg Upham just sent out a notice to parents concerning the weather conditions in the area. Edited for readability by Josh Rath. Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21st, the schools will operate with our cold weather protocols. The temperature in the morning is expected to be 17 below zero...
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Arctic air continues to dig in
It's our coldest morning of the season with -50° wind chills possible in some areas. Sunshine today with a warming trend on the way.
‘Santa’s Greatest Helper:’ Laurel’s beloved Santa Claus remembered
For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
