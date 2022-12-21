Read full article on original website
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
Towing bans issued in Grant, Iowa Co. until road conditions improve
If your car goes off the road in Grant County in the next day or two, you may have to be prepared to leave it behind.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man arrested with drugs after window tint stop
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday night after 1,270 pills, some of which were identified as fentanyl, were found in his vehicle.46 year old Eldrick Robertson was arrested at 5:30 p.m.in Peosta on two counts of controlled substance violation and one count of possession of a controlled substance. A Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson’s vehicle due to dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 then sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills was found. Police identified 780 pills in those bags as oxycodone and another 300 pills contained fentanyl.
Sioux City Journal
'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced
INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
