A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO