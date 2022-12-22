Read full article on original website
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
2 brothers meet their long-lost sister in Scottsdale after a lifetime apart
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Life has thrown some twists along the way for Jeffrey and David Baron -- the first of which came when the twin brothers were 11 years old. “I looked at all my classmates and they looked like their parents,” Jeffrey said. “I went home that day and said, ‘Mom, were we adopted?’”
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
AZFamily
No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!
Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Thousands of dollars worth of items were reportedly taken. Suns coach recognizes special wrongfully incarcerated guests. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST. |. Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated...
AZFamily
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs file for sanctions against Kari Lake, her attorneys
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just two days after a Maricopa County judge ruled to dismiss GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election case, the county itself and the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is seeking sanctions against her and her attorneys for what they’re calling a frivolous lawsuit.
AZFamily
WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day
Thousands of dollars worth of items were reportedly taken. Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated men at last night's Christmas Eve basketball game. Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST. |. While...
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith. She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket...
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
AZFamily
Over 65% of Southwest Airlines flights disrupted; dozens of Phoenix Sky Harbor travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday. More than 3,200 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
East Valley Tribune
Mom, 4 sons have a home beyond the holidays
After a 17-year relationship with the father of her four boys, Steffi Bounds gathered her kids and left North Carolina last year, fleeing domestic violence. She came to Arizona because she had family here but still had nowhere to stay. She and her boys, ages 14 to 1, bounced around...
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
KTAR.com
Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
