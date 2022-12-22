ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!

Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Thousands of dollars worth of items were reportedly taken. Suns coach recognizes special wrongfully incarcerated guests. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST. |. Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day

Thousands of dollars worth of items were reportedly taken. Suns coach Monty Williams honored the lives of three wrongfully incarcerated men at last night's Christmas Eve basketball game. Sun City mother is proud of her son aiding Ukrainians during Christmas. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST. |. While...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix woman

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 62-year-old Maria Saenz De Smith. She is described standing at 5′2 and weighing 148 pounds. Saenz De Smith has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mom, 4 sons have a home beyond the holidays

After a 17-year relationship with the father of her four boys, Steffi Bounds gathered her kids and left North Carolina last year, fleeing domestic violence. She came to Arizona because she had family here but still had nowhere to stay. She and her boys, ages 14 to 1, bounced around...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
PHOENIX, AZ

