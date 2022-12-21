ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA

To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
MICHIGAN STATE
raps.org

This Week at FDA: Congress passes omnibus spending bill, securing budget increase for FDA

Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we’ve been watching as Congress advances an omnibus spending bill that would provide FDA with a $226 million increase in budget authority and institute reforms for the agency’s accelerated approvals program and cosmetics oversight.
Salon

Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them

Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program

Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
CNBC

Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules

The Biden administration is drafting an executive order for 2023 to streamline the licensing and approval process for private rocket launches and satellite deployment. The order would modernize and clarify U.S. space regulation for American companies, which have been growing their space divisions in recent years. The White House has...
raps.org

Euro Roundup: Team-NB warns European AI Act will cause serious market access implications

The proposed European Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) could have “serious implications” that prevent access to the latest technologies, according to an association of medical device notified bodies. If enacted, AIA would require notified bodies to apply to be entrusted with the assessment of AI, much as they already...
swineweb.com

Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities

Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
EASTON, MN
datafloq.com

The Role of Data Governance in Data Management

Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ajmc.com

IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity

The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
ORLANDO, FL
science.org

‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup

Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MARYLAND STATE

