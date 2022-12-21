Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
raps.org
This Week at FDA: Congress passes omnibus spending bill, securing budget increase for FDA
Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we’ve been watching as Congress advances an omnibus spending bill that would provide FDA with a $226 million increase in budget authority and institute reforms for the agency’s accelerated approvals program and cosmetics oversight.
Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them
Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
CNBC
Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules
The Biden administration is drafting an executive order for 2023 to streamline the licensing and approval process for private rocket launches and satellite deployment. The order would modernize and clarify U.S. space regulation for American companies, which have been growing their space divisions in recent years. The White House has...
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
raps.org
Euro Roundup: Team-NB warns European AI Act will cause serious market access implications
The proposed European Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) could have “serious implications” that prevent access to the latest technologies, according to an association of medical device notified bodies. If enacted, AIA would require notified bodies to apply to be entrusted with the assessment of AI, much as they already...
Musk’s Neuralink faces federal inquiry after killing 1,500 animals in testing
Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is...
swineweb.com
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
Musk says brain chip to begin human trials soon – and plans to get one himself
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expects a brain chip developed by his health tech company to begin human trials in the next six months. During a presentation by Musk’s company Neuralink, Musk gave updates on the company’s wireless brain chip. In addition to forecasting clinical trials, Musk said he plans to get one of the chips himself.
ajmc.com
IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
science.org
‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup
Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Report: Elon Musk’s Neuralink under federal probe over animal testing
Reuters report estimated that since 2018, nearly 1,500 animals have been killed in experiments. What is going on with Neuralink?
Comments / 0