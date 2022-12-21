Read full article on original website
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
raps.org
This Week at FDA: Congress passes omnibus spending bill, securing budget increase for FDA
Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation, and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we’ve been watching as Congress advances an omnibus spending bill that would provide FDA with a $226 million increase in budget authority and institute reforms for the agency’s accelerated approvals program and cosmetics oversight.
Health Care — Review recommends changes for FDA food program
Leave it to Ticketmaster to unite Republicans and Democrats: Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee want a briefing about the company’s Taylor Swift debacle. Today in health, lawmakers are on the verge of getting rid of the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But first, an outside panel released a scathing review of…
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
Savvy Senior: How to Buy Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
Hearing aids are now cheaper and easier to buy for hard-of-hearing Americans
Formerly, hearing aids required a prescription and came with a high price tag — now, Americans over age 18 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter in drugstores.
AMA
3-year study of NPs in the ED: Worse outcomes, higher costs
Nurse practitioners (NPs) delivering emergency care without physician supervision or collaboration in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) increase lengths of stay by 11% and raise 30-day preventable hospitalizations by 20% compared with emergency physicians, says a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. AMA Recovery Plan for...
raps.org
Marks says evaluating T cell immunity for future COVID vaccines ‘makes sense’
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) top vaccines regulator, Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) told vaccine experts that it “makes sense” to consider T cell responses in evaluating the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines in light of waning immunity with existing vaccines and the emergence of new variants.
ems1.com
U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses
WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
raps.org
Euro Roundup: Team-NB warns European AI Act will cause serious market access implications
The proposed European Artificial Intelligence Act (AIA) could have “serious implications” that prevent access to the latest technologies, according to an association of medical device notified bodies. If enacted, AIA would require notified bodies to apply to be entrusted with the assessment of AI, much as they already...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...
Adderall shortage: What parents and patients need to know
NEW YORK -- While doctors believed the recent shortage of Adderall would ease this fall, patients are still experiencing a shortfall. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call Monday with important information about how people should manage until the shortage eases next year. Millions of people diagnosed with ADHD, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, take Adderall to help them focus and concentrate. In the meantime, Dr. Kumar says they should speak with their doctors about alternative drugs, including Ritalin, Concerta and Strattera.Amid the shortage, Dr. Kumar also says parents should: Watch for academic and social strugglesContact teachers and coachesMake healthy choicesIn a statement, the FDA said:The FDA recognizes...
beckerspayer.com
Lawmakers: CMS proposal brings Medicare Advantage prior authorization reform closer to finish line
Sponsors of a bill reforming the Medicare Advantage prior authorization process said the legislation is "one step closer to becoming law" after CMS released a proposed prior authorization improvement rule Dec. 6. The bill — the Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act — would, among other actions, establish an...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CMS Proposes Interoperability Rule; FDA Report Urges Major Changes; AMA, IHI Form Coalition
CMS proposed a rule to streamline the prior authorization process and expand health information access; a scathing report urged the FDA to consider restructuring and potentially dividing the agency; the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) are coleading the Rise to Health Coalition. Proposed CMS Rule...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
Using electronic processes is by far the most common way commercial health insurers said they streamline prior authorizations, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurer lobby and trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold carding experience of commercial plans"...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Notable Topics From the 2022 Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit
Topics discussed at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, held in May 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, touched on projections in specialty pharmacy and value-based payments, as well as experiences gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluation of 340B drug pricing. Below are some notable highlights from the event. Adam Fein,...
Cigarette companies ordered to display ‘corrective’ signs at stores
Smokers will soon see new warning signs when they go to purchase a new pack after a new order from the Justice Department and Department of Health and Human Services.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
House Bill Establishes Federal Agency Dedicated to Patient Safety
U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) has announced the introduction of H.R.9377 - National Patient Safety Board Act of 2022, legislation to establish an independent federal agency dedicated to preventing and reducing healthcare-related harms. This landmark legislation is a critical step to improve safety for patients and healthcare providers by coordinating existing efforts within a single independent agency solely focused on addressing safety in health care through data-driven solutions.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
DexCom Gets FDA OK for Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
DexCom, a provider of real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the FDA has cleared the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older. “There’s a reason Dexcom has the best-selling real-time CGM on the...
