NEW YORK -- While doctors believed the recent shortage of Adderall would ease this fall, patients are still experiencing a shortfall. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call Monday with important information about how people should manage until the shortage eases next year. Millions of people diagnosed with ADHD, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, take Adderall to help them focus and concentrate. In the meantime, Dr. Kumar says they should speak with their doctors about alternative drugs, including Ritalin, Concerta and Strattera.Amid the shortage, Dr. Kumar also says parents should: Watch for academic and social strugglesContact teachers and coachesMake healthy choicesIn a statement, the FDA said:The FDA recognizes...

19 DAYS AGO