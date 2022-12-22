ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Lawsuit Over Ana De Armas' Cut Yesterday Role Has Reached A Decision That Could Have A Major Impact On The Film Industry

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hgx8_0jqo4rc600

The 2019 Universal movie Yesterday imagined a world where the Beatles never existed for nobody for one man and he used this advantage to become a beloved musician. And in the movie’s trailer, Blonde and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas was teased to be among it stars. Since de Armas was cut from the actual film , two fans decided to sue a class action lawsuit back in January . A decision has now been made by a federal judge and it could impact the film industry going forward.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson has ruled that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release a deceptive movie trailer like Yesterday , per Variety . While Universal argued that it was entitled to protection under the First Amendment, the judge found that a trailer is commercial speech, and thus subject to the California False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law. As Wilson wrote:

Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer. At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie.

Lawyers for Universal argued that if it was ruled that trailers were considered “commercial speech” rather than the “artistic, expressive work” they defined it as, tons more lawsuits from unsatisfied moviegoers with subjective claims could follow. However, Wilson clarified that the court’s holding would only be limited to circumstances regarding whether an actor or scene advertised in the trailer is in the movie. Such as in the case of Yesterday , where it was “plausible” Ana de Armas would have a role to play in the movie based on Yesterday trailer , which you can check out below:

Nearly two minutes into the trailer, Ana de Armas sits next to Himesh Patel’s protagonist during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and he serenades “Something” to her. According to Yesterday ’s writer, Richard Curtis, the scene was cut because audiences were not happy with the idea of Patel’s character straying away from the love story between him and Lily James’ character.

When the plaintiffs, Conor Woulfe of Maryland and Peter Michael Rosza of San Diego County each paid $3.99 to rent Yesterday on Amazon Prime after viewing the trailer, they were disappointed to not see Ana De Armas in the film, not knowing the actress was cut from the movie. The two men are seeking at least $5 million from Universal, on behalf of themselves and other affected consumers.

There have certainly been other instances of trailers showing actors and scenes that would later not be present in the finished film. Various instances in Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter trailers that didn’t match up to the finished film have come up in prior years. Oftentimes trailers are cut before finished products are ready, and in the months between the trailer and the release, filmmakers or studios could make new creative decisions, including cutting roles and scenes. With this new ruling in place, the film industry is going to have to be especially careful about this.

Even without Ana de Armas, Yesterday received positive reviews overall from critics , including CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes, who gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in his Yesterday review . Ana de Armas latest films, The Gray Man and Blonde , can be viewed with a Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources

Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
netflixjunkie.com

Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
New York Post

DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill

In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
ComicBook

James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel

Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
174K+
Followers
41K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy