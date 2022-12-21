Read full article on original website
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Shares a Look Inside His Bahamas House
Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has been showing glimpses of his day-to-day life in his Bahamas home. Whether he's documenting a special visit from his daughters or showing off one of his many incredible homemade meals, Joe Giudice often gives his Instagram followers looks inside his life in the Bahamas, including his ultra-charming house.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
Christina Hall’s Husband: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) found love with husband Joshua Hall shortly after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. In September 2021, Christina announced the two were engaged a little...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are one of Hollywood's strongest couples, despite their relationship starting as an affair when they were both married to other people.
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday
A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Life Before Suicide: $4M Mansion, More Kids with Allison Holker, 9th Wedding Anniversary!
DJ tWitch's official cause of death has been determined to be a headshot wound, per the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The manner is labeled "suicide." The body of Stephen Boss is prepared to be sent to his wife, Allison Holker, according to a story from Radar Online. After missing his...
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'
"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with their 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!" "She's like a mini-Scheana,"...
wonderwall.com
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’
Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule
TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Ladies in Red! Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party: Sia Performance, Ball Pit and More
A Calabasas Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for going all out during the holidays — and this Christmas was no different. “The woman who does it all,” Khloé Kardashian gushed over party planner Mindy Weiss in a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story video, showing off the family’s red-themed Christmas Eve bash. “I mean, you […]
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
