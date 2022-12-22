Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
doniphanherald.com
Cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, 10 facing charges
Ten men are facing felony charges for cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says. On Dec. 17, dispatch got a 911 call about illegal gambling going on involving roosters in a rural part of the county about 10 miles east of St. Paul. Busch said a...
KSNB Local4
New store opens in Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
doniphanherald.com
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Lagging population growth not a threat to Nebraska House seats
New U.S. Census Bureau population data suggests the likelihood that Nebraska is not at risk of losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2030 census despite weaker than typical population growth. But Idaho is on course to surpass Nebraska's population this decade, dropping Nebraska one notch...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
WOWT
Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces resignation from University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially resigning from his seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen announced Friday he will resign from the Board of Regents, effective Jan. 4, 2023. “It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board...
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
1011now.com
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KSNB Local4
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
KCRG.com
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
