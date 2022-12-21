Read full article on original website
Commanders player moved to tears after Ron Rivera surprises him with Pro Bowl honor
The Pro Bowl has been marginalized to the point that it's no longer a game of tackle football, but the players still do care about being recognized as one of the best at their position. For evidence of that, look no further than a touching video the Washington Commanders posted...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test
A Texas Judge ordered genetic testing for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as part of a legal dispute with a woman who alleges Jones is her biological father.
Rob Ninkovich: Mike McCarthy Will Be on Hot Seat if Cowboys Lose to Eagles
Mike McCarthy hot seat watch.
Tom Brady Talks Spending First Christmas On The NFL Field As A Divorced Dad
Following his divorce, Tom Brady talks about spending Christmas on the football field as a divorced dad.
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report
All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WBAL Radio
Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team
Damian Jackson followed two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs by turning to football
WBAL Radio
Six Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl
Six Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl: Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith and Justin Tucker have been selected to the AFC’s All-Star squad. This marks Andrews' third Pro Bowl nod. He currently ranks No. 2 among AFC tight ends in all major...
New York Giants Mailbag: The "Daniel Jones" Edition
There's a lot of feedback on Daniel Jones in this week's mailbag. Let's check in on that and what else our readers have to say.
