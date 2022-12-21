ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report

All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WBAL Radio

Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBAL Radio

Six Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl

Six Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl: Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Marlon Humphrey, Patrick Ricard, Roquan Smith and Justin Tucker have been selected to the AFC’s All-Star squad. This marks Andrews' third Pro Bowl nod. He currently ranks No. 2 among AFC tight ends in all major...
BALTIMORE, MD

