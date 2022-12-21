Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidenu.com
National Signing Day: Northwestern brings in highest-ranked class of the Fitzgerald era
On Wednesday, 19 Wildcats committed for the Class of 2023 by officially signing their national letters of intent to become members of the Northwestern football program. Although the ‘Cats lost two four-stars during the recruiting process, this recruiting class is the highest-ranked group since Pat Fitzgerald took over the program. In a press conference, Fitz said that “we’ve recruited an outstanding class that fits a lot of our needs.” With all 19 players signed, in which Fitz called it a “drama-free day,” let’s meet the newest Wildcats.
Will This Week’s Game Join List Of Coldest In Bears History?
Green Bay might be called the Frozen Tundra but Soldier Field is no paradise in the winter. My family has been Chicago Bears season ticket holders for years. I've sat through many games in terrible weather. Especially, at the end of the season. Those winter months can get brutal with the wind off of Lake Michigan. Brett Favre from the Packers has even complained about it and he played at Lambeau Field. I've even been at some of the coldest games in the team's history.
Chicago weather forces a few changes for fans at Soldier Field Saturday
Due to the expected frigid temperatures and high winds for the Bears-Bills game on Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears have made a few changes for fans both inside and outside the stadium.
Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement
After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
centraltimes.org
Science teacher to retire at end of semester
Naperville Central science teacher Katherine Seguino is retiring at the end of Central’s first semester. At Central, Seguino has taught Chemistry, Physics, and AP Physics 1. She’s been a teacher for 33 years, of which she has spent 17 at Central. Seguino was also Central’s science department chair...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
wgnradio.com
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
Chicago native makes US Army Reserve history
A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
With a Chicago Snowstorm on the Way, Here's When Travel is Expected to Be the Worst
If you're planning on hitting the road later this week -- whether it's for your usual morning commute, or to head out of town for the holidays -- be prepared for delays in the form of frigid temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds and potentially blizzard-like conditions. While the start to...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Comments / 0