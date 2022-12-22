Issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO