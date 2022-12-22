ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri's receiving corps shows glimpse of future in Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than...
TAMPA, FL
Columbia Missourian

Pile of injuries test Missouri’s depth in season finale

TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season. Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri football walks the plank in Gasparilla Bowl

Issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future

Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dr. James Brillhart, Sep. 11, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2022

Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart. With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage

Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company's fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Looking back: How Thursday temperatures compared to past storms in Columbia

A winter storm that passed through Columbia on Thursday evening brought frigid temperatures, harsh winds and about 1.8 inches of snow. Evening temperatures dropped as low as minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills as low as minus 34. Thursday night’s wind chill was the coldest Columbia had witnessed in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

County moves ahead on solar farm regulations

Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8. Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

