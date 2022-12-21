Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park is open on Christmas Eve, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to cater to your pre-Christmas dinner needs. As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provides visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets, and everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO