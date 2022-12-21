ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Take Walking Tour of Rose Parade Route

Pasadena Walking Tours has set at least two walking tours of the first leg of the Rose Parade route, the first on Friday, Dec. 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. This “New Year’s in Pasadena” tour begins at Singer Park Pasadena, at the corner of California Blvd. and St. John Ave.
Sequoyah School’s Exhibition Night in Pictures

Sequoyah School thanks everyone who came out to celebrate the hard work and creativity of its high school students at the recent Exhibition Night. It was a joyful culmination of 5 months of learning. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
Holy Family School: Gardening in Winter

Holy Family School (HFS) winter garden is full of promise and productivity. HFS don’t let it go to waste. The 2nd graders enjoyed their garden time recently with Ms. PJ. Holy Family Catholic School instills Christian values and Catholic principles in students through the Gospel message of Jesus Christ; Faith, Community, Service, and Excellence.
Viewing Stones Show at the Huntongton Library

The California Aiseki Kai, a suiseki and viewing stone club that started in 1983, presents its 33rd annual show featuring outstanding examples of suiseki and other viewing stones, on Monday, Dec. 26, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino. Suiseki is the art of collecting,...
Public Library’s One City, One Story Selections Announced

The Pasadena Public Library has announced their two book selections for Pasadena’s 2023 One City, One Story community reading celebration. “Sparks Like Stars” by author Nadia Hashimi is the 2023 One City, One Story selection and “L.A. Weather” by author María Amparo Escandón is the 2023 One City, One Story Summer Edition selection.
Enjoy the Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park on Saturday

Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park is open on Christmas Eve, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to cater to your pre-Christmas dinner needs. As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provides visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets, and everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer that grows the food.
Guide to Bus Services in Pasadena on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here’s a guide for bus commuters during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Pasadena:. Pasadena Transit will have no service on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, Pasadena Transit buses will be following the regular Saturday schedule, with service beginning around 10 a.m. on most routes. Updated schedules can be...
Pasadena Nonprofit Lagerlof Cares Donates $15,000 to Two Local Charities

Pasadena nonprofit Lagerlof Cares has donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. The nonprofit, the charitable arm of of local law firm Lagerlof, LLP, donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty received $7,500 and Hillsides received the same amount after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. “We...
Char Bland Elected Chair of Pasadena’s National Women’s Political Caucus

The National Women’s Political Caucus, Greater Pasadena Area (NWPC-GPA) elected new leadership for the 2023-2025. Former District 4 City Council Candidate Char Bland was elected chair, Elen Asatryan was elected vice chair, former School Board Trustee was chosen as vice chair of the political action committee. Former District 1...
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
Entertainment Icon and Two-Time Grammy Winner Tanya Tucker to Star In Rose Parade Grand Finale

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses joins The Mansion Entertainment Group in announcing the highly anticipated Grand Finale of the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, January 2, 2023. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., two-time GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker will delight audiences with a performance of her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be.”
Prowler With Knife Puts Pasadena Neighborhood Edge

A man armed with a knife who acts threateningly has trespassed onto at least three residential properties in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street this week and been seen on home surveillance video trying to enter homes, according to KTLA News and confirmed by Pasadena police. Pasadena police...
