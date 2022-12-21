Read full article on original website
Compton preschool teachers surprised with toys, supplies
The Helpful Honda crew showed up to Roosevelt Elementary School in Compton with a van full of toys. They also surprised a social worker with $1,000!
pasadenanow.com
Take Walking Tour of Rose Parade Route
Pasadena Walking Tours has set at least two walking tours of the first leg of the Rose Parade route, the first on Friday, Dec. 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. This “New Year’s in Pasadena” tour begins at Singer Park Pasadena, at the corner of California Blvd. and St. John Ave.
pasadenanow.com
Schedule a School Tour with Eliot Arts Magnet!
Eliot Arts Magnet (EAM) is excited to offer school tours each month. Tell all your friends with 5th grade students both within and outside of PUSD to sign up for this inside look of this awesome middle school arts conservatory!. RSVP at pusd.us/eliotartstours or Click here to sign up for...
pasadenanow.com
The Best Happenings In Pasadena This Weekend (Besides a Visit From Santa)
It would be hard to top that visit from Santa on Christmas Eve (you’ve been good, right? Not expecting a lump of coal, we hope), but there are plenty of other things going on in Pasadena this weekend you can do. Here’s our list. Saturday, December 24, 2022.
pasadenanow.com
Holy Family School: Gardening in Winter
Holy Family School (HFS) winter garden is full of promise and productivity. HFS don’t let it go to waste. The 2nd graders enjoyed their garden time recently with Ms. PJ. Holy Family Catholic School instills Christian values and Catholic principles in students through the Gospel message of Jesus Christ; Faith, Community, Service, and Excellence.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Nonprofit Lagerlof Cares Donates $15,000 to Two Local Charities
Pasadena nonprofit Lagerlof Cares has donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. The nonprofit, the charitable arm of of local law firm Lagerlof, LLP, donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty received $7,500 and Hillsides received the same amount after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. “We...
foxla.com
A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales
Hot tamales... made fresh and made with love. Bob DeCastro spent the morning at La Indiana Tamales in LA as they prepare hundreds of tamales ahead of Christmas.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Foothills Association of REALTORS in Action Raises Capital to Kickstart 2023 Philanthropy
Last month, PFAR in Action (PFARIA) hosted a fundraiser at Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena to introduce itself to the Pasadena community, while raising funds for the upcoming year. The PFARIA Advisory Board welcomed attendees, introduced its mission, presented past and current initiatives, and statistics on the number of individuals...
pasadenanow.com
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in Collaboration with Pasadena Public Library To Celebrate Kwanzaa on Tuesday
The 34th Kwanzaa celebration of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Pasadena Chapter in collaboration with La Pintoresca Branch Library is set to feature storytelling, music and poetry to engage both children and adults alike. Like last year’s Kwanzaa celebration, the event on Tuesday, Dec. 27, will be virtual, but families...
foxla.com
Wednesday's Child: Jason and Haley want to spend future Christmases together again
LONG BEACH, Calif. - ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright, so join us as we meet up with a brother and sister team who truly sparkle! We join Jason and Haley at Snowy Pines Christmas Trees in Long Beach to participate in some nostalgic holiday traditions, including choosing Christmas trees and visiting with Santa!
Future of Compton after-school program remains in limbo as owner mulls continuing business
The future of a popular after-school program in Compton remains in limbo just a week after announcing they would shut their doors due to gang violence in the area.Wildcat Youth Academy founder Derrick Cooper announced that his program would no longer operate when a turf war between two gangs wound up on their doorstep, with a shooting that sent children scrambling for cover. "I took off running, I was nervous," said Zaden, one of the academy's students. "I froze for a second, not knowing what to do," said another student. "I had to come inside."After calls from the public to remain open,...
pasadenanow.com
Guide to Bus Services in Pasadena on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Here’s a guide for bus commuters during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Pasadena:. Pasadena Transit will have no service on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, Pasadena Transit buses will be following the regular Saturday schedule, with service beginning around 10 a.m. on most routes. Updated schedules can be...
pasadenanow.com
Prowler With Knife Puts Pasadena Neighborhood Edge
A man armed with a knife who acts threateningly has trespassed onto at least three residential properties in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street this week and been seen on home surveillance video trying to enter homes, according to KTLA News and confirmed by Pasadena police. Pasadena police...
L.A. Weekly
The World of Illusions in the heart of Hollywood is a destination for funseekers of all ages
For a Limited Time, the World of Illusions offers 30% OFF All tickets on their website. This Holiday promotion ends on December 31st, 2022. The World of Illusions has four unique exhibits: Giant’s House, Museum of Illusions, Upside Down House, and Smash It! The family-friendly environment is perfect for all ages to have a good time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable experience and amazing photos today!
NBC Los Angeles
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
foxla.com
Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding
A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Post Office Sees 10 to 14 percent Increase in Parcels Over Previous Year During This Holiday Season
This week, post offices throughout the Pasadena area are opening 15 to 30 minutes early to accommodate the holiday rush. It is the U.S. Postal Service’s busiest week of the year for sending and receiving packages, according to the Pasadena Postmaster. Postal employees will also be working well into...
pasadenanow.com
As Conflict Continues in Artsakh, Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Supporting Local Armenian Community
Mayor Victor Gordo on Thursday issued a proclamation announcing the City of Pasadena’s support of Armenian-American community members and mourning victims of military aggression in Artsakh. “The struggles and extreme hardship are hard to comprehend day-to-day let alone during this holiday season,” Gordo said in a statement. Pasadena...
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
