ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Take Walking Tour of Rose Parade Route

Pasadena Walking Tours has set at least two walking tours of the first leg of the Rose Parade route, the first on Friday, Dec. 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. This “New Year’s in Pasadena” tour begins at Singer Park Pasadena, at the corner of California Blvd. and St. John Ave.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Schedule a School Tour with Eliot Arts Magnet!

Eliot Arts Magnet (EAM) is excited to offer school tours each month. Tell all your friends with 5th grade students both within and outside of PUSD to sign up for this inside look of this awesome middle school arts conservatory!. RSVP at pusd.us/eliotartstours or Click here to sign up for...
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Holy Family School: Gardening in Winter

Holy Family School (HFS) winter garden is full of promise and productivity. HFS don’t let it go to waste. The 2nd graders enjoyed their garden time recently with Ms. PJ. Holy Family Catholic School instills Christian values and Catholic principles in students through the Gospel message of Jesus Christ; Faith, Community, Service, and Excellence.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Nonprofit Lagerlof Cares Donates $15,000 to Two Local Charities

Pasadena nonprofit Lagerlof Cares has donated $15,000 to two local Pasadena charities. The nonprofit, the charitable arm of of local law firm Lagerlof, LLP, donated $7,500 to The Foundation for Living Beauty received $7,500 and Hillsides received the same amount after hosting their second annual golf tournament fundraiser event. “We...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Future of Compton after-school program remains in limbo as owner mulls continuing business

The future of a popular after-school program in Compton remains in limbo just a week after announcing they would shut their doors due to gang violence in the area.Wildcat Youth Academy founder Derrick Cooper announced that his program would no longer operate when a turf war between two gangs wound up on their doorstep, with a shooting that sent children scrambling for cover. "I took off running, I was nervous," said Zaden, one of the academy's students. "I froze for a second, not knowing what to do," said another student. "I had to come inside."After calls from the public to remain open,...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guide to Bus Services in Pasadena on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Here’s a guide for bus commuters during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Pasadena:. Pasadena Transit will have no service on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, Pasadena Transit buses will be following the regular Saturday schedule, with service beginning around 10 a.m. on most routes. Updated schedules can be...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Prowler With Knife Puts Pasadena Neighborhood Edge

A man armed with a knife who acts threateningly has trespassed onto at least three residential properties in the 1600 to 1800 blocks of Corson Street this week and been seen on home surveillance video trying to enter homes, according to KTLA News and confirmed by Pasadena police. Pasadena police...
PASADENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

The World of Illusions in the heart of Hollywood is a destination for funseekers of all ages

For a Limited Time, the World of Illusions offers 30% OFF All tickets on their website. This Holiday promotion ends on December 31st, 2022. The World of Illusions has four unique exhibits: Giant’s House, Museum of Illusions, Upside Down House, and Smash It! The family-friendly environment is perfect for all ages to have a good time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an unforgettable experience and amazing photos today!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding

A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy