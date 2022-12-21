The future of a popular after-school program in Compton remains in limbo just a week after announcing they would shut their doors due to gang violence in the area.Wildcat Youth Academy founder Derrick Cooper announced that his program would no longer operate when a turf war between two gangs wound up on their doorstep, with a shooting that sent children scrambling for cover. "I took off running, I was nervous," said Zaden, one of the academy's students. "I froze for a second, not knowing what to do," said another student. "I had to come inside."After calls from the public to remain open,...

