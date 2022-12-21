Read full article on original website
Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine to start the last week of 2022 as high High pressure will remain the dominant feature through late week. Rain chances increase for New Year’s Weekend as low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures continue to slowly warm; no one has made...
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter might be the offseason for a lot of tourist destinations, but not Savannah and definitely not this year. One look at River Street and you can tell just how many people decided to call Savannah home for the holidays. “This is was one of the...
Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
Union Mission’s warming center helps over 200 people over holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are set to dip below freezing again Tuesday night. Until it warms up, the Union Mission’s day center is offering people a warm place to stay with more beds to meet recent demand. The center opened earlier this month. They say they usually help...
Travelers experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many travelers are experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Monday. WTOC saw a backed-up line of people waiting for more than an hour to get rental cars. Others were trying to track-down their luggage. WTOC confirmed Southwest Airlines did NOT cancel *all of...
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
Travelers experience flights delays after Christmas
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks coming in to the Hilton Head Island airport Monday dealt with a wide variety of travel experiences, with the main variable being when their flight was originally supposed to depart. “It was crowded but it left on time, got in on time, it...
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club expanding to Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrated the 100th anniversary of its charter. Next year, the club and its impact in the Coastal Empire will continue to grow when it opens a new facility in Hinesville. Mark Lindsay is the CEO of...
Georgia Southern fans preparing for Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - Severe weather in New York will keep much of Buffalo’s fan base from getting there. Georgia Southern fans have certainly showed up to root on the Eagles. But travel problems in New York have their opponent’s fans stranded. Members of Eagle Nation hope they can show some good sportsmanship and support when the other team arrives Tuesday.
Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk Road closed after crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - North and South Ogeechee Road is closed between Cottonvale and Elk Road due to a crash with injuries, according to the Chatham County police. There’s no timeline on when the road will re-open. Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
‘It’s been really, really successful:’ Fight the War Within Foundation hosts Christmas dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy but for many people, it can also be a hard time, especially if you spend it alone. Luckily, one organization in Savannah came together to give anyone that needed it a place to go. If there’s one...
LOST agreement finalized, Chatham Co. to get federal funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All the signatures are officially on the certificate of distribution for the local option sales tax. LOST is a $100-million tax revenue that comes around every 10 years. The City of Savannah, Chatham County, and Pooler are taking home the most but getting to a decision...
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A late Monday night police chase in Chatham County left one man dead. Georgia State Patrol says it all started when a trooper tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle for speeding but he didn’t pull over and things ended with a fatal crash along Ogeechee near Cottonvale Road.
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal chase on Ogeechee Road Monday night. According to a trooper, the chase started with a traffic violation. A motorcyclist drove past with its rear lights off. The chase went on for about 2 1/2 miles from Quacco Road...
