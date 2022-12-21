ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine to start the last week of 2022 as high High pressure will remain the dominant feature through late week. Rain chances increase for New Year’s Weekend as low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures continue to slowly warm; no one has made...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter might be the offseason for a lot of tourist destinations, but not Savannah and definitely not this year. One look at River Street and you can tell just how many people decided to call Savannah home for the holidays. “This is was one of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Travelers experience flights delays after Christmas

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks coming in to the Hilton Head Island airport Monday dealt with a wide variety of travel experiences, with the main variable being when their flight was originally supposed to depart. “It was crowded but it left on time, got in on time, it...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club expanding to Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrated the 100th anniversary of its charter. Next year, the club and its impact in the Coastal Empire will continue to grow when it opens a new facility in Hinesville. Mark Lindsay is the CEO of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern fans preparing for Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - Severe weather in New York will keep much of Buffalo’s fan base from getting there. Georgia Southern fans have certainly showed up to root on the Eagles. But travel problems in New York have their opponent’s fans stranded. Members of Eagle Nation hope they can show some good sportsmanship and support when the other team arrives Tuesday.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

One person dead following shooting in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

LOST agreement finalized, Chatham Co. to get federal funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All the signatures are officially on the certificate of distribution for the local option sales tax. LOST is a $100-million tax revenue that comes around every 10 years. The City of Savannah, Chatham County, and Pooler are taking home the most but getting to a decision...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
SAVANNAH, GA

