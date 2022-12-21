ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Plano neighbors' Christmas display dazzles, benefits a good cause in the process

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back.  This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar

A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco company accused of violating OSHA standards in workplace fatality

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after 'major accident' on I-35 in Dallas County, officials say

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a "major accident" on I-35 Thursday night, officials said.At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 22, deputies were sent to a possible accident call on northbound I-35 between Medical District Drive and Wycliff Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a damaged power pole.One person has been confirmed dead from the overturned vehicle. Their identity has not been released at this time.Officials said I-35 was closed until about 4:23 a.m. due to debris in the roadway and the downed pole.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

