FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Parts of Grand Prairie dealing with low natural gas pressure amid freezing temperatures
As people work to stay warm during this extended period of freezing temperatures, one area of Grand Prairie is dealing with low natural gas pressure.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
Colleyville business complex heavily damaged by fire
A Colleyville business complex is a big, soggy mess after catching fire on Wednesday, and investigators have not decided on what caused it.
Plano neighbors' Christmas display dazzles, benefits a good cause in the process
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back. This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...
Feds blame Frisco contractor for deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer
Federal job safety regulators are blaming a Frisco contractor for a deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer. Two men were in a trench when it collapsed on them and one of them died.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
fwtx.com
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar
A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
North Texas city ranked among top Christmas towns in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside will for sure be a little frightful around North Texas right before the big holiday weekend, so that must mean we’re in store for a delightful Christmas, especially in this North Texas city ranked among the best Christmas towns in the country.
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Gifts Longtime Residents New Houses Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
This week, the city of McKinney gifted three longtime residents with new houses, part of an effort to combat a rising cost of living that threatens to force some from their homes. Among them is Zeta White, who said that after 20 years at her McKinney address, her house had...
Frisco company accused of violating OSHA standards in workplace fatality
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Frisco-based utility contractor faces over $100,000 in proposed penalties after a worker allegedly died on a job due to workplace safety violations.The Department of Labor announced Thursday afternoon that their investigation into Bandera Utility Contractor Inc, of Frisco, found that the company had allegedly allowed two workers to enter a trench without any system in place to protect them. The incident that sparked the investigation happened on June 24, 2022, when one of the company's employees reported a fatality at a construction site in McKinney. Two workers were digging a trench to repair a main sewer line but,...
inforney.com
What’s open, what’s closed: Small businesses close; new shopping, dining spots make Denton home
Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
1 dead after 'major accident' on I-35 in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a "major accident" on I-35 Thursday night, officials said.At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 22, deputies were sent to a possible accident call on northbound I-35 between Medical District Drive and Wycliff Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a damaged power pole.One person has been confirmed dead from the overturned vehicle. Their identity has not been released at this time.Officials said I-35 was closed until about 4:23 a.m. due to debris in the roadway and the downed pole.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
