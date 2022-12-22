Read full article on original website
Lizzo opens the doors of her new home to "CBS Sunday Morning"
A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "CBS Sunday Morning." In her first network TV interview in her home, Lizzo tells correspondent Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her.
soultracks.com
Sammie Lee Hutchins of legendary R&B vocal group The Masqueraders dies
(December 21, 2022) They never achieved the notoriety that many of the other soul groups of the 60s and 70s did, but The Masqueraders have certainly showed longevity, performing for 60 years in various forms. And that longevity brought with it a legendary status with soul music fans around the world. Today we’re sad to inform SoulTrackers of the death of singer Sammie “Sam" Lee Hutchins, who was a five decade member of the group. The Masqueraders posted on their Facebook page today:
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss wrote on Twitter. He was 65 years old.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Terry Hall, the lead singer of English ska band the Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band announced on social media. In the band’s statement, they indicated that Hall died following an unspecified brief illness. “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” the band’s statement reads. The Specials was formed in 1977 as the Automatics, and Hall joined in 1979, replacing former vocalist...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
dancehallmag.com
Shaggy Says He Was Honored To Perform ‘Mother And Child Reunion’ With Jimmy Cliff At Paul Simon GRAMMY Tribute
Dancehall megastar Shaggy says he was honored to perform the Reggae hit song Mother and Child Reunion alongside Jamaican icon Jimmy Cliff at the Recording Academy’s special tribute concert, held in honor of 16-time GRAMMY winner Paul Simon, earlier this year. The concert, dubbed Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute...
The Stranglers’ Drummer Jet Black Dies at 84
Jet Black, drummer for new-wave punk rock band The Stranglers, has died at 84 after years of health issues. He’d been living near friends and family in North Wales when he passed away “peacefully” Dec. 6 , according to a representative. The artist, born Brian John Duffy, last performed with the band in 2015 after health complications kept him from several gigs, having suffered from “respiratory health issues since childhood,” according to the band’s statement. “He was a force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes,” said bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel in light of Black’s death. “The Stranglers success was founded on his determination and drive. His timing was faultless. All power to him and his legacy,” wrote Hugh Cornwell, a founding member of the band, on his website. Black is survived by his wife Ava and his two children, Charlotte and Anthony.
In ‘Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon,’ Artists From Rhiannon Giddens to Jonas Brothers Take on Essential American Tunes: TV Review
Viewers won’t go wrong watching the two-hour entirety of “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon” tonight on CBS (or, in days to come, streaming on Paramount+). But if you have only about a 10-minute stretch to spare for televised non-holiday music in the days leading up to Christmas, maybe make it the closing act of this special — especially the generational handoff number that has one master, Rhiannon Giddens, movingly joining another. As Giddens and Simon perform “American Tune,” you may feel like you’ve gone off to find America, and actually kinda succeeded in that...
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia soul pioneer Thom Bell dies aged 79
Pioneering producer and songwriter Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, Rolling Stone reports. No cause of death was given. Credited on some of the most indelible hits of the 1970s, including tracks by the Delfonics, the Stylistics and the Spinners, as well as Elton John’s 1979 track Mama Can’t Buy You Love, Bell was known for bringing the sound of Philadelphia soul into the mainstream, along with producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Elite Daily
Blu DeTiger
Blu DeTiger is meant for stardom. The indie singer found fame with her bass covers on TikTok and worked with acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Bleachers. Her solo career is flourishing, so much so that she headlined a tour and appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 cover this year.
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’
Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
John Bonham Tricked Audiences at His Earliest Gigs
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham elaborately tricked audiences at his earliest gigs.
Essence
WATCH | Get to Know Justine Skye
We’re taking a moment to check in with each member of the cast of Coca-Cola and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls. Today’s we’re catching up with Justine. This actress, singer, and songwriter isn’t afraid to go deep in these candid conversations that you’ll see as part of this video series—talking about everything from setting boundaries to relationships. She said she’s excited to be surrounded by great people and great vibes again in an energy that is unmatched. “It’s really sweet that we get to share this together,” she says. “We all work really hard so being able to spend this moment together in this sisterhood is really special.”
