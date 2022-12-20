ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Weather For Browns-Saints Game Looks Awful

It's going to be ridiculously cold and snowy for the Saints-Browns game this upcoming weekend. Saints reporter Erin Summers posted a video just outside of FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday morning, which showed how brutally windy, cold, and snowy it was in Cleveland. Take a look:. The current forecast for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Saints’ chances for a win this weekend just took a massive hit

The New Orleans Saints already have a plethora of obstacles in their way right now. Injuries have piled up. Play-calling has been inconsistent at times. The weather for their matchup versus the Browns does not look ideal. Now, another massive blow has hit the Saints. Wide receiver Chris Olave suffered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Browns Announce Significant Roster Decision Before Saints Game

The Browns will receive a boost on offense before this Saturday's game against the Saints. On Friday, the Browns officially activated center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. In order to make room for him on the roster, they waived center Greg Mancz. Additionally, the Browns elevated linebacker Tae Davis to...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed

Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy