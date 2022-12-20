Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Look: Weather For Browns-Saints Game Looks Awful
It's going to be ridiculously cold and snowy for the Saints-Browns game this upcoming weekend. Saints reporter Erin Summers posted a video just outside of FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday morning, which showed how brutally windy, cold, and snowy it was in Cleveland. Take a look:. The current forecast for the...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns turned in 'lump of coal' in latest loss that dashes playoff hopes
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody from frosty FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve. Listen, if you're going to play in these kind of conditions, at least go out and win the game, right? Well, the Browns did not. They end up losing the home finale to the New Orleans Saints, the final score 17-10.
Jarvis Landry had a profound impact on Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns, who hated to see him go
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
Browns announce extra items fans can bring Saturday to deal with cold
The extra items are to help fans deal with the cold temperatures.
atozsports.com
Saints’ chances for a win this weekend just took a massive hit
The New Orleans Saints already have a plethora of obstacles in their way right now. Injuries have piled up. Play-calling has been inconsistent at times. The weather for their matchup versus the Browns does not look ideal. Now, another massive blow has hit the Saints. Wide receiver Chris Olave suffered...
Browns Announce Significant Roster Decision Before Saints Game
The Browns will receive a boost on offense before this Saturday's game against the Saints. On Friday, the Browns officially activated center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. In order to make room for him on the roster, they waived center Greg Mancz. Additionally, the Browns elevated linebacker Tae Davis to...
Watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson and a Grinch arrive for Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Saints game at frigid FirstEnergy Stadium. Pharaoh Brown stole the show, arriving in a Grinch costume. Pre-game temperature was 4 degrees, with windchills of minus-28. It didn’t stop David Njoku...
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed
Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
Comments / 0