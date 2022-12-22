ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
TOPEKA, KS
INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools

Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
KANSAS STATE
Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute

MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
MANHATTAN, KS
🎥 Kansas officer recovering after responding to house fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY—A police officer is recovering after responding just after 1a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Brookside in the city of Lawrence. Arriving officers found a large working fire. Four officers entered the residence to try to find victims. Fortunately, no one was inside. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
LAWRENCE, KS
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog

GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
KANSAS STATE
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
NW Kan. organizations receive economic development funding

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland recently announced the award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant program. In total, 61 recipients will receive nearly $2.7 million to invest in small communities across the state. . “SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements...
KANSAS STATE
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner

TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
KANSAS STATE
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
TEXAS STATE
Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries

The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
HAYS, KS
KOERNER: Resources for the holidays

Living Well Wednesday is a virtual learning series hosted by K-State Research and Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences professionals from across the state of Kansas. The 2022 Series focused on a variety of essential skills that empower you and your family to live, work and thrive. Recently, three KSRE specialists...
KANSAS STATE
Wheat foundation celebrates successful $4M fundraiser

Fields Forward, a project of the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation, reached its $4 million campaign goal to research a sustainable wheat future and hosted a celebration thanking donors on Dec. 15. Tammy McClellan, Plainville, manager of donor relations for the fund drive, said the campaign paralleled what her husband,...
KANSAS STATE
