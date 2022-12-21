ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wanted man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a 29-year-old man wanted on several warrants out of two separate counties Wednesday night. According to a news release, the agents were attempting to locate and arrest the suspect in the area of 4200 W. 4100 South. Surveillance directed the agents to a residence in West Valley City. When agents approached the home, they encountered at least four individuals. Those individuals complied with orders from law enforcement and exited the house.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Josh Probst to serve as interim Wasatch County Sheriff

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby announced his second-in-command will replace him on an interim basis when he leaves in January for a new job. There’s a new sheriff in town. Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst will soon take the reins of county law enforcement as interim Sheriff. Although Sheriff...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy