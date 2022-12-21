WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a 29-year-old man wanted on several warrants out of two separate counties Wednesday night. According to a news release, the agents were attempting to locate and arrest the suspect in the area of 4200 W. 4100 South. Surveillance directed the agents to a residence in West Valley City. When agents approached the home, they encountered at least four individuals. Those individuals complied with orders from law enforcement and exited the house.

