Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in...
White House: Iran, North Korea give weapons to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. Russia has also turned to Iran to provide drones to use against Ukraine.
Schmidt: Role of AG's in limiting federal government bigger now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt prepares to hand over the office to fellow Republican Kris Kobach, he notes that the amount of suing of the federal executive branch that happens now is more than he anticipated when he took the job 12 years ago. "We've...
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Marshall critical of $1.7 trillion spending bill, skips Zelensky speech
WASHINGTON—The United State's Senate is working to pass a year-end, $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. The measure released early Tuesday gives lawmakers a chance to stuff as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress. On...
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
