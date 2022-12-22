Read full article on original website
Related
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
Schmidt addresses Title 42 as it remains in effect, for now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Man dead after Christmas Eve crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Robert J. Rogers, 61, Muscatine, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of U.S. 59. The car traveled off the roadway to the left...
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
Schmidt: Role of state AG's in limiting federal government bigger now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt prepares to hand over the office to fellow Republican Kris Kobach, he notes that the amount of suing of the federal executive branch that happens now is more than he anticipated when he took the job 12 years ago. "We've...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Goss: Changing jobs has been how you get raises in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss notes that the pursuit of talent and the height of inflation in 2022 has made changing jobs attractive this year. "Unemployment rates have been at very low levels," Goss said. "We see continuing labor shortages in Kansas and in the rest...
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
Insight: Here's to the New Year
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. We are on the verge of welcoming a new year in. I don’t know about you, but I will not be sad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Any way you cut it, this year was tough whether it was the economy or the weather. In many ways 2023 can only get better.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0