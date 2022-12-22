ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

chathamstartribune.com

City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting

A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with stealing fentanyl from county EMS building

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat

On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Charged With Murder

A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
STATESVILLE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
DANVILLE, VA
wbrc.com

Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus. As deputies...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man sentenced to 260 months facing multiple drug, firearm offenses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro resident was sentenced 260 months in federal prison on drug and firearms offenses Thursday, according to the United States Attorney's Office. United States Attorney, Sandra J. Hairston, of the Middle District of North Carolina said Mitchell Danyell Banks,43, was sentenced for:. drug conspiracy. knowingly...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NRVNews

Local man charged with second-degree murder

A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

