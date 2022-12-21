Read full article on original website
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota.
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
