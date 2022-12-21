SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Riverside Discovery Center makes a few announcements, the zoo will be shut down until further notice due to a Sars-Covid outbreak, RDC staff is working to contain it as they will announce an opening date at a later time. According to the zoo, you can check out their Facebook page for future updates and Wild Lights will no longer be running for the rest of the season.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO