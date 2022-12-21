Read full article on original website
Riverside Discovery Center making changes to staff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Riverside Discovery Center makes a few announcements, the zoo will be shut down until further notice due to a Sars-Covid outbreak, RDC staff is working to contain it as they will announce an opening date at a later time. According to the zoo, you can check out their Facebook page for future updates and Wild Lights will no longer be running for the rest of the season.
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NSP Trooper walks back to cruiser after helping motorist
NSP Trooper's dashcam shows blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night. View of blizzard conditions south of Scottsbluff Wednesday night from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's cruiser dashcam. Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Updated: 15 hours ago. Video of blowing snow overnight in Lincoln. Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am...
Early morning electrical issues causes structure fire in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - First responders are called to a structure fire in the 1200th block of Meadowlark Drive in Scottsbluff around 1:40am on December 21st. Emergency personnel found fire and smoke in the attic, and an estimated $25,000 worth of damages is caused by the structure fire. Emergency personnel...
Scottsbluff City Council approves change to police residency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Scottsbluff Police will be able to recruit from a larger area due to a change in an ordinance. On Monday the Scottsbluff City council had its last meeting of the year and discussed changes multiple ordinances. The council discussed to change the residency requirement from 15 miles...
Gering author writes book to bring attention to sugar beet industry
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering author held a meet-and-greet on Tuesday to discuss his book which focuses on a local industry. The book, “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley,” focuses on the sugar beet industry and its history in Platte River Valley. “Each one of...
Ways to keep pipes from freezing during cold weather
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The cities of Gering and Scottsbluff want to remind citizens ways to prevent pipes from freezing ahead of cold weather. With temperatures dropping below freezing it is important to keep in mind that pipes can freeze and potentially burst. It is recommended to have a home...
Work continues on snowbound train
DALTON -- The blizzard that stopped traffic on much of the Panhandle last week has crews working to reopen the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line near Dalton. Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews are busy removing train cars and snow from the line north of Sidney. The train is victim of the high winds and heavy snow that closed roads for several days.
