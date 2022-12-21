ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
TEXAS STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Pitchfork

The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab. The tour will mark the first live Postal Service...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May

Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’

Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
LEESBURG, VA

