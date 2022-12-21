Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2. In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects...
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add More US Shows With Alice Cooper
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced six more U.S. stadium shows for 2023, this time with support from Alice Cooper. The new string of dates begin on Aug. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y., and end on Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. The announcement comes shortly after Motley Crue and Def Leppard confirmed two February 2023 shows at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., which will serve as a warm-up for their four-month tour of Latin America and Europe.
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
Family of alligators in Detroit greet police serving eviction notice
Officers who were tasked with evicting a family from a Detroit home had quite a surprise and needed backup after they found a family of alligators in a person's home.
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab. The tour will mark the first live Postal Service...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
iheart.com
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’
Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
Comments / 0