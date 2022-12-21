Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab. The tour will mark the first live Postal Service...

