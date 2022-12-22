ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health improving for Holly the mountain lion cub at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Holly, an orphaned mountain lion cub being treated at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital, saw serious improvement in her health Wednesday, just two days after she arrived at the hospital, according to zoo officials.

Zoo spokesperson Erin Dogan said zoo medical staff told her around 2 p.m. that "Holly continues to improve today. Bloodwork has improved a lot, and she is much feistier. She has also started eating for us!

"So although she's still under treatment and prognosis remains guarded, I'm cautiously optimistic at this time," Dogan said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. Wildlife officials waited to see if Holly's mother returned for her before deciding to bring her to Oakland.

Doctors think Holly is 3 to 4 months old and was considered critically ill when brought in. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication.

Dogan said staff named her Holly for the holidays.

CBS San Francisco

Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
