Health improving for Holly the mountain lion cub at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Holly, an orphaned mountain lion cub being treated at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital, saw serious improvement in her health Wednesday, just two days after she arrived at the hospital, according to zoo officials.

Zoo spokesperson Erin Dogan said zoo medical staff told her around 2 p.m. that "Holly continues to improve today. Bloodwork has improved a lot, and she is much feistier. She has also started eating for us!

"So although she's still under treatment and prognosis remains guarded, I'm cautiously optimistic at this time," Dogan said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. Wildlife officials waited to see if Holly's mother returned for her before deciding to bring her to Oakland.

Doctors think Holly is 3 to 4 months old and was considered critically ill when brought in. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication.

Dogan said staff named her Holly for the holidays.