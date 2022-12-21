ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

FSU's Isabella Zamborini Tabbed To Three All-America and Academic All-America Teams

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior forward Isabella Zamborini (Louisville, Ky.) concluded her career as both an All-American on the field and in the classroom as she was recently named to three different postseason All-America squads for her efforts in leading FSU to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals this past fall.
Ferris State's Mallory McCartney Earns GLIAC Player Of Week Honors

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior guard Mallory McCartney (Saginaw/Heritage) was chosen as this week's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week. McCartney led the Bulldogs to an impressive 89-64 road victory over Walsh on Monday, totaling a team-high 20 points while dishing...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Judge Refuses to Allow ‘Catfishing Mom’ to See Her Daughter for Holidays

The Isabella County mom accused of catfishing and harassing her daughter was back in court Thursday morning, asking to see her daughter for the holidays. Kendra Licari faces five felony charges after police say she used several devices and IP addresses to harass and stalk her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year. Her daughter turned to her parents for help, who then went to the police.
