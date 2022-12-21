Read full article on original website
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
FSU's Isabella Zamborini Tabbed To Three All-America and Academic All-America Teams
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior forward Isabella Zamborini (Louisville, Ky.) concluded her career as both an All-American on the field and in the classroom as she was recently named to three different postseason All-America squads for her efforts in leading FSU to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals this past fall.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State's Mallory McCartney Earns GLIAC Player Of Week Honors
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior guard Mallory McCartney (Saginaw/Heritage) was chosen as this week's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week. McCartney led the Bulldogs to an impressive 89-64 road victory over Walsh on Monday, totaling a team-high 20 points while dishing...
CMU Signs MAC’s No. 1 Class, Including Sault High’s John Burke
The Central Michigan Chippewas ended National Signing Day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the MAC, as ranked by 247Sports. The Chippewas signed 25 players to the class of 2023, including Sault Ste. Marie’s John Burke. Burke was First Team All-State for the Blue Devils this fall and...
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway added to Superstar Racing Experience 2023 schedule
GRAND RAPIDS – Some of the greatest race car drivers of all time will be coming to Grand Rapids next summer, as the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced its 2023 schedule with a pitstop at Berlin Raceway slated for Aug. 3. All SRX races will be televised on ESPN...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
WOOD
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Blizzard warning issued for multiple counties in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in West Michigan, including Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. The warning is in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
74-year-old bridge near Woodland Mall is being torn down, rebuilt
KENTWOOD, MI – A Band-Aid will only fix a structure so many times before it’s time to fully replace it. That’s the case when it comes to one of Kent County’s dated bridges. The 32nd Street bridge, which sits over a portion of M-37, is on...
Judge Refuses to Allow ‘Catfishing Mom’ to See Her Daughter for Holidays
The Isabella County mom accused of catfishing and harassing her daughter was back in court Thursday morning, asking to see her daughter for the holidays. Kendra Licari faces five felony charges after police say she used several devices and IP addresses to harass and stalk her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year. Her daughter turned to her parents for help, who then went to the police.
Comments / 0