Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: frozen pipe danger, and a lingering danger of icy roads
JOPLIN, Mo. - Frozen pipes can possibly lead to bigger issues at hand as well. Joplin authorities responded to a fire shortly after 8:00 am in the Royal Heights neighborhood on Friday. Authorities say the residents were working to thaw frozen pipes under the sink and unknowingly started a fire within the walls.
Train accident in Jasper County kills pedestrian on Christmas Day
JASPER COUNTY, Mo.- A Sarcoxie man has died following a train collision in Jasper County, Missouri, on Christmas Day. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, on Sunday night, a Kansas City Southern Locomotive struck Ranon Chiles, 26, on the railroad tracks around 9:45 pm. The collision happened west of MO 43, one mile […]
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT comments on road conditions near Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many MoDOT crews have been keeping a close eye on road conditions since early yesterday morning. We spoke with MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, Darin Hamelink, today — who says crews are currently putting a focus on cleaning up intersections, passing lanes, and turn lanes on places like Range Line Road and 7th Street in Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
Car overturns in crash
Car overturns in crash at truss bridge on Dutch Elm in Newton County, December 26, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
KYTV
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
koamnewsnow.com
Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit & killed by train north of Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
fourstateshomepage.com
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Eve shopping at the Webb City Farmers Market
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Small businesses were cashing in on some last-minute shopping in Webb City. Many gathered this morning, at the “Webb City Farmers Market”. Around 15 vendors were there to display their businesses in the market. All the items for sale are locally produced, including...
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
Joplin, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is upon us, which often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While there are cherished traditions […]
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
Comments / 0