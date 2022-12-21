ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

LOOK: Tom Izzo wears ugly holiday sweater for Michigan State basketball vs. Oakland game

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Early on Wednesday, Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe challenged Tom Izzo to have the Izzone come to Michigan State’s home game against Oakland in ugly sweaters to celebrate the holidays.

Izzo did him one better, showing up to the game in a fairly ugly sweater of his own.

Check it out below:

Former MSU assistant coach Dane Fife was shocked to see Izzo in the getup:

