ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State's Mallory McCartney Earns GLIAC Player Of Week Honors
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior guard Mallory McCartney (Saginaw/Heritage) was chosen as this week's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Week. McCartney led the Bulldogs to an impressive 89-64 road victory over Walsh on Monday, totaling a team-high 20 points while dishing...
FSU's Isabella Zamborini Tabbed To Three All-America and Academic All-America Teams
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University senior forward Isabella Zamborini (Louisville, Ky.) concluded her career as both an All-American on the field and in the classroom as she was recently named to three different postseason All-America squads for her efforts in leading FSU to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals this past fall.
