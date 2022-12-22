ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

What Time Will Santa Get to the Evansville – Owensboro Area?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana

Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Take a Magical Trip to the Evansville Salvation Army’s Toy Town [Pics]

The Salvation Army of Evansville's Toy Town has been an annual Christmas tradition in Evansville for a long time, providing toys for thousands of families in need each year. But Toy Town is more than just "giving toys to families in need." It is a place that gives parents something you can't put a price tag on - dignity. Toy Town gives families a total Christmas experience, including toys, books, and games, as well as food for the family. Toy Town also allows parents to take these toys home and wrap them, which allows these kiddos to enjoy the experience of seeing presents under the tree and ripping those packages open with wrapping paper flying everywhere. Many families wouldn't be able to have all of that without Toy Town.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

A look from the Storm Tracker out in Elberfeld

A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards …. A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards …. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards Evansville. A 4:30...
ELBERFELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

