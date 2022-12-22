Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) upgraded to questionable for Bulls Monday
The Chicago Bulls listed Javonte Green (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green has been dealing with a knee injury for a week now, but has a chance to suit up against Houston this evening. He was initially listed as doubtful for today's contest before his upgrade to questionable.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) questionable for Monday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III hasn't missed a game since the beginning of November, but is now in danger of sitting out today's game after coming down with a non-COVID illness. If he sits, Saddiq Bey could absorb more minutes in the Pistons' rotation.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 38.4 minutes against the Hornets. James' Friday projection includes 30.7 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful for Pelicans Monday
Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (hip) active and starting on Friday, Kelly Oubre coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Lakers. Kelly Oubre moves to the bench. Our models expect Rozier to play 33.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (illness) on Friday, Haywood Highsmith to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Butler will make his 21st start this season after he was sidelined one game with a stomach illness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 38.1 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.3...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Dyson Daniels (illness) questionable for New Orleans Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans listed Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Daniels is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness and is now questionable for tonight's game against the Pacers. The rookie has been averaging 23 minutes per game in his recent stretch of 19 healthy games, with 5 starts.
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon will be inactive after he was ruled out with left foot plantar fasciitis. Udonis Haslem is a candidate for more minutes off the bench with Dedmon ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
